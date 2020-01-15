Read Reviews for My Name Is Lucy Barton on Broadway, Starring Laura Linney

The Manhattan Theatre Club production opens January 15.

My Name is Lucy Barton, starring Tony and Oscar nominee Laura Linney, opens on Broadway January 15. The Rona Munro play, adapted from Elizabeth Strout's best-selling novel, premieres at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre following an acclaimed London run.

The production, directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre, is presented on Broadway by Manhattan Theatre Club and London Theatre Company.

In the monologue piece, Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find—much to her surprise—her mother at the foot of her bed. During the weeks-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

Read reviews for My Name is Lucy Barton below.

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The Broadway premiere features scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Peter Mumford, sound design by John Leonard, and projection design by Luke Halls. The Broadway premiere is presented by MTC and The London Theatre Company in association with Penguin Random House Audio, which will release the title as an audiobook next month.

Linney was last seen on Broadway alongside Cynthia Nixon in MTC's revival of The Little Foxes by Lillian Hellman. Her Broadway credits include Time Stands Still, Sight Unseen, The Crucible, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Uncle Vanya.

