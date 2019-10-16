Read Reviews for Soft Power at The Public Theater

Read Reviews for Soft Power at The Public Theater
By Dan Meyer
Oct 16, 2019
 
David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s new work takes a look at East-meets-West culture.
Alyse Alan Louis and Conrad Ricamora in Soft Power Joan Marcus

Soft Power, the new play-musical hybrid from David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori, opened October 15 at The Public Theater.

The Leigh Silverman-helmed musical, which explores what happens when you look at modern history filtered through a cultural lens, stars Conrad Ricamora as Xue Xing, Francis Jue as DHH, and Alyse Alan Louis as Zoe/Hillary. The cast also features Jon Hoche, Kendyl Ito, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, and Jaygee Macapugay. Sam Pinkleton serves as choreographer.

Rounding out the ensemble are Billy Bustamante, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kristen Faith Oei, Geena Quintos, Trevor Salter, Emily Stillings, Emily Trumble, Kyra Smith, and John Yi.

Read reviews below.

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

The New York Post (Johnny Oleksinski)

New York Stage Review (Steven Suskin and Michael Sommers)

NewYorkTheatreGuide.com (Austin Yang)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Observer (David Cote)

TimeOut New York (Helen Shaw)

Variety (Frank Rizzo)

Vulture (Jackson McHenry)

The Washington Post (Peter Marks)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Soft Power features orchestrations by Danny Troob, music direction and supervision by Chris Fenwick, dance arrangements by John Clancy, scenic design by Clint Ramos, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Mark Barton, sound design by Kai Harada, sound effects by Bart Fassbender, video design by Bryce Cutler, hair and makeup design by Tom Watson, special effects by Lillis Meeh, music contracting by Antoine Silverman, and additional orchestrations by Larry Hochman and John Clancy.

Check out photos from the production below.

Production Photos: Soft Power at the Public Theater

Production Photos: Soft Power at the Public Theater

Francis Jue and the Cast of Soft Power Joan Marcus
Conrad Ricamora and Kendyl Ito in Soft Power Joan Marcus
Cast of Soft Power Joan Marcus
Conrad Ricamora and Francis Jue in Soft Power Joan Marcus
Alyse Alan Louis and the Cast of Soft Power Joan Marcus
Conrad Ricamora and Alyse Alan Louis in Soft Power Joan Marcus
Alyse Alan Louis and Conrad Ricamora in Soft Power Joan Marcus
Conrad Ricamora and the Cast of Soft Power Joan Marcus
