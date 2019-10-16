Read Reviews for Soft Power at The Public Theater

David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s new work takes a look at East-meets-West culture.

Soft Power, the new play-musical hybrid from David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori, opened October 15 at The Public Theater.

The Leigh Silverman-helmed musical, which explores what happens when you look at modern history filtered through a cultural lens, stars Conrad Ricamora as Xue Xing, Francis Jue as DHH, and Alyse Alan Louis as Zoe/Hillary. The cast also features Jon Hoche, Kendyl Ito, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, and Jaygee Macapugay. Sam Pinkleton serves as choreographer.

Rounding out the ensemble are Billy Bustamante, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kristen Faith Oei, Geena Quintos, Trevor Salter, Emily Stillings, Emily Trumble, Kyra Smith, and John Yi.

Soft Power features orchestrations by Danny Troob, music direction and supervision by Chris Fenwick, dance arrangements by John Clancy, scenic design by Clint Ramos, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Mark Barton, sound design by Kai Harada, sound effects by Bart Fassbender, video design by Bryce Cutler, hair and makeup design by Tom Watson, special effects by Lillis Meeh, music contracting by Antoine Silverman, and additional orchestrations by Larry Hochman and John Clancy.

