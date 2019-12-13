Read Reviews for Teenage Dick at Donmar Warehouse

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read Reviews for Teenage Dick at Donmar Warehouse
By Dan Meyer
Dec 13, 2019
Buy Tickets to Teenage Dick
 
Mike Lew’s high school adaptation of Richard III opened December 12.
Alice Hewkin and Daniel Monks in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Alice Hewkin and Daniel Monks in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner

Critics have published their reviews for Teenage Dick after it celebrated opening night December 12 at Donmar Warehouse. The Mike Lew adaptation of Richard III is set in a high school, centered on a teenager with a disability who runs for class president after getting fed up with being the class loser.

Directed by Michael Longhurst, the play stars Daniel Monks as Richard, Susan Wokoma as Elizabeth York, Callum Adams as Eddie Ivy, Alice Hewkin as Clarissa Duke, Siena Kelly as Anne Margaret, and Ruth Madeley as Barbara “Buck” Buckingham.

Read the reviews below.

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

TimeOut London (Alice Saville)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Production Photos: Teenage Dick London's Donmar Warehouse

Production Photos: Teenage Dick London's Donmar Warehouse

15 PHOTOS
Alice Hewkin and Daniel Monks in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Alice Hewkin and Daniel Monks in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Alice Hewkin in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Callum Adams in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks and Callum Adams in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks and Ruth Madeley in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
Daniel Monks in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
Daniel Monks in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
Daniel Monks, Ruth-Madeley, Callum Adams, and Alice Hewkin in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks, Ruth-Madeley, Callum Adams, and Alice Hewkin in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
Ruth Madeley in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Ruth Madeley in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
Share

Teenage Dick features set and costume design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Sinéad McKenna, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, video design by Andrzej Goulding, choreography by Claira Vaughan, and casting by Anna Cooper.

The play made its world premiere in 2018 Off-Broadway at The Public Theater.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!