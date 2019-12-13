Read Reviews for Teenage Dick at Donmar Warehouse

Mike Lew’s high school adaptation of Richard III opened December 12.

Critics have published their reviews for Teenage Dick after it celebrated opening night December 12 at Donmar Warehouse. The Mike Lew adaptation of Richard III is set in a high school, centered on a teenager with a disability who runs for class president after getting fed up with being the class loser.

Directed by Michael Longhurst, the play stars Daniel Monks as Richard, Susan Wokoma as Elizabeth York, Callum Adams as Eddie Ivy, Alice Hewkin as Clarissa Duke, Siena Kelly as Anne Margaret, and Ruth Madeley as Barbara “Buck” Buckingham.

Teenage Dick features set and costume design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Sinéad McKenna, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, video design by Andrzej Goulding, choreography by Claira Vaughan, and casting by Anna Cooper.

The play made its world premiere in 2018 Off-Broadway at The Public Theater.

