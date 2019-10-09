Read Reviews for The Man in the White Suit in the West End

Read Reviews for The Man in the White Suit in the West End
By Playbill Staff
Oct 09, 2019
See what critics think of the London production, now playing at Wyndhams Theatre.
Cast of The Man in the White Suit Nobby Clark

The reviews are in for the West End premiere of The Man in the White Suit, an adaption of the Ealing Studios comedy written and directed by two–time Olivier winner Sean Foley. Starring Stephen Mangan and Kara Tointon, the London premiere follows a three-week run at Theatre Royal Bath.

The Man in the White Suit began performances at Wyndhams Theatre in the West End September 27 ahead of an October 8 opening.

The cast also includes Sue Johnston as Mrs. Watson, Richard Cordery as Birnley, and Richard Durden as Sir John, with Delroy Atkinson, Katie Bernstein, Ben Deery, Matthew Durkan, Rina Fatania, Oliver Kaderbhai, Eugene McCoy, Elliott Rennie, and Katherine Toy.

Read reviews for The Man in the White Suit below.

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

The Stage (Natasha Tripney)

The Times (Clive Davis)

Time Out London (Chris Waywell)

Variety (David Benedict)

Check out photos from the production below.

Production Photos: The Man in the White Suit in London

Production Photos: The Man in the White Suit in London

20 PHOTOS
Stephen Mangan in The Man in the White Suit Nobby Clark
Sue Johnston and Stephen Mangan in The Man in the White Suit Nobby Clark
Sue Johnston, Rina Fatania, and Stephen Mangan in The Man in the White Suit Nobby Clark
Cast of The Man in the White Suit Nobby Clark
Kara Tointon in The Man in the White Suit Nobby Clark
Kara Tointon and Stephen Mangan in The Man in the White Suit Nobby Clark
Matthew Durkan and Kara Tointon in The Man in the White Suit Nobby Clark
Cast of The Man in the White Suit Nobby Clark
Sue Johnston in The Man in the White Suit Nobby Clark
Stephen Mangan in The Man in the White Suit Nobby Clark
