Read Reviews for The Man in the White Suit in the West End

See what critics think of the London production, now playing at Wyndhams Theatre.

The reviews are in for the West End premiere of The Man in the White Suit, an adaption of the Ealing Studios comedy written and directed by two–time Olivier winner Sean Foley. Starring Stephen Mangan and Kara Tointon, the London premiere follows a three-week run at Theatre Royal Bath. The Man in the White Suit began performances at Wyndhams Theatre in the West End September 27 ahead of an October 8 opening. The cast also includes Sue Johnston as Mrs. Watson, Richard Cordery as Birnley, and Richard Durden as Sir John, with Delroy Atkinson, Katie Bernstein, Ben Deery, Matthew Durkan, Rina Fatania, Oliver Kaderbhai, Eugene McCoy, Elliott Rennie, and Katherine Toy. Read reviews for The Man in the White Suit below. The Guardian (Michael Billington) The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish) The Stage (Natasha Tripney) The Times (Clive Davis) Time Out London (Chris Waywell) Variety (David Benedict) Check out photos from the production below.

Production Photos: The Man in the White Suit in London Production Photos: The Man in the White Suit in London 20 PHOTOS