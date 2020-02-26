Read Reviews for The Prince of Egypt Musical in London

The musical, featuring Stephen Schwartz’s music from the 1998 film as well as new material, stars Luke Brady and Christine Allado.

The reviews are in for the U.K. premiere of the screen-to-stage musical adaptation of The Prince of Egypt, which opened February 25 at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End.

Luke Brady and Christine Allado star as Moses and Tzipporah, respectively. The cast also includes Liam Tamme as Ramses, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The Prince of Egypt is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheeseman. Stephen Schwartz penned 10 new songs for the score, in addition to keeping numbers from the film like “Through Heaven’s Eyes” and the Oscar-winning “When You Believe.” Philip LaZebnik, the film’s screenwriter, wrote the book.

Read what critics thought in the reviews below.

Rounding out the company are Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward.

Sharing the roles of Young Miriam, Leah, and Young Hebrew Girl will be Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani, and Hannah Selk, while the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy, and Young Midian Boy will be shared by Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, and Taylor Jenkins.

The staging features sets by Kevin Depinet, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Mike Billings, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by John Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, and musical direction by Dave Rose. Casting is by Jim Arnold, with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

The London premiere, which recently extended its run by seven weeks, is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, and Michael Park.

