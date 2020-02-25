The Prince of Egypt Opens February 25 in London’s West End, Releases Production Photos

The Prince of Egypt Opens February 25 in London's West End, Releases Production Photos
By Dan Meyer
Feb 25, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Prince of Egypt
 
The musical, featuring Stephen Schwartz’s music from the 1998 film as well as new material songs, has extended seven weeks.

The screen-to-stage musical adaptation of The Prince of Egypt opens February 25 at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End, starring Luke Brady and Christine Allado star as Moses and Tzipporah, respectively. Producers announced that it will extend seven weeks. Tickets are now on sale through October 21.

The story follows the Book of Exodus, in which Moses leads thousands of Israelite slaves out of Egypt and across the Red Sea to freedom. Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) wrote 10 new songs for the stage musical, which features a book by the film’s screenwriter, Philip LaZebnik. Schwartz wrote the score to the 1998 animated film, which included “Through Heaven’s Eyes” and the Oscar-winning “When You Believe,” both of which are in the theatrical adaptation.


The cast also includes Liam Tamme as Ramses, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

WATCH: Music Video for the Latest Original Song From The Prince of Egypt Musical

The Prince of Egypt_London_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Cast in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen Maybanks

Sharing the roles of Young Miriam, Leah, and Young Hebrew Girl will be Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani, and Hannah Selk, while the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy, and Young Midian Boy will be shared by Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, and Taylor Jenkins.

Rounding out the company are Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward.

PHOTOS: Get a Sneak Peek at the Costumes for London’s The Prince of Egypt

Scott Schwartz (composer Schwartz's son) directs the London staging, having previously helmed the 2017 world premiere at the TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in a co-production with Fredericia Teater Denmark.

The staging features choreography by Sean Cheesman, scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Mike Billings, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by John Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, and musical direction by Dave Rose. Casting is by Jim Arnold, with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

The London premiere is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, and Michael Park.

