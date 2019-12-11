Read Reviews for the World Premiere of Donja R. Love’s One in Two

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read Reviews for the World Premiere of Donja R. Love’s One in Two
By Playbill Staff
Dec 11, 2019
 
See what critics think of the world premiere from The New Group, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.
Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere in The New Group&#39;s production of <i>one in two </i>by Donja R. Love
Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere in The New Group's production of one in two by Donja R. Love Monique Carboni

The New Group celebrated the official opening of the world premiere of Donja R. Love's one in two, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, on December 10. Inspired by his 10th anniversary of being HIV positive, the Fireflies playwright's newest work offers an unflinching portrait of being Black and queer today.

In one in two, which began November 19, three young Black queer men are waiting to be chosen. When one of them is chosen (on any given night, a different actor takes on the central role), he’s forced to live a new reality inside an epidemic, exploring the joys, the gags, and the truths of not being defined by his diagnosis.

One in Two_The New Group_Opening Night_2019_HR
Donja R. Love Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Starring Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere, one in two plays the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Read reviews for the new play below.

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

Onstage Blog (David Roberts)

Time Out (Raven Snook)

Check back for updates.

READ: Donja R. Love and Saheem Ali Change the Kinds of Stories We See Onstage—and Who’s Seeing Them

The production features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonato, costume design by Andy Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Justin Ellington, video design by Alex Basco Koch, fight direction by Thomas Schall, intimacy direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Judy Henderson. The HIV/AIDS consultant on the show is John-Martin Green, and the production stage manager is Jakob W. Plummer.

Production Photos: One in Two Off-Broadway

Production Photos: One in Two Off-Broadway

10 PHOTOS
one in two_The New Group_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere Monique Carboni
one in two_The New Group_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere Monique Carboni
one in two_The New Group_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Leland Fowler, Jamyl Dobson, and Edward Mawere Monique Carboni
one in two_The New Group_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Leland Fowler, Jamyl Dobson, and Edward Mawere Monique Carboni
one in two_The New Group_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Edward Mawere, Jamyl Dobson, and Leland Fowler Monique Carboni
one in two_The New Group_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere Monique Carboni
one in two_The New Group_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Leland Fowler Monique Carboni
one in two_The New Group_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jamyl Dobson and Leland Fowler Monique Carboni
one in two_The New Group_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere Monique Carboni
one in two_The New Group_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere Monique Carboni
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!