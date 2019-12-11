Read Reviews for the World Premiere of Donja R. Love’s One in Two

See what critics think of the world premiere from The New Group, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

The New Group celebrated the official opening of the world premiere of Donja R. Love's one in two, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, on December 10. Inspired by his 10th anniversary of being HIV positive, the Fireflies playwright's newest work offers an unflinching portrait of being Black and queer today.

In one in two, which began November 19, three young Black queer men are waiting to be chosen. When one of them is chosen (on any given night, a different actor takes on the central role), he’s forced to live a new reality inside an epidemic, exploring the joys, the gags, and the truths of not being defined by his diagnosis.

Starring Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere, one in two plays the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Read reviews for the new play below.

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

Onstage Blog (David Roberts)

Time Out (Raven Snook)

Check back for updates.

The production features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonato, costume design by Andy Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Justin Ellington, video design by Alex Basco Koch, fight direction by Thomas Schall, intimacy direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Judy Henderson. The HIV/AIDS consultant on the show is John-Martin Green, and the production stage manager is Jakob W. Plummer.