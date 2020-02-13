Read Reviews for the World Premiere of Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard

The drama opened February 12 at Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End.

The world premiere of Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt opened February 12 in London.

Set over several decades in Vienna, Austria, following the lives of a singular extended family, the play explores the human condition and its resilience in the face of traumatic history before and after World War II.

Directed by Partrick Marber, the production features an ensemble of 27 adult and 15 child performers.

Read the reviews below.

The Arts Desk (Matt Wolf)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

Financial Times (Sarah Hemming)

The Guardian (Arifa Akbar)

The Independent (Paul Taylor)

The JC (John Nathan)

LondonTheatre.co.uk (Mark Shenton)

Metro (Claire Allfree)

New Statesmen (Helen Lewis)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

The Spectator (Lloyd Evans)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukowski)

The Times (Clive Davis)

Variety (David Benedict)

The company is comprised of Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Faye Castelow, Joe Coen, Felicity Davidson, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Avye Leventis, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Adrian Scarborough, Sadie Shimmin, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Luke Thallon, Eleanor Wyld, and Alexis Zegerman. Joining them on stage are child performers Jarlan Bogolubov, Toby Cohen, Zachary Cohen, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Maya Larholm, Daniel Lawson, Louis Levy, Libby Lewis, Jack Meredith, Chloe Raphael, Beatrice Rapstone, Montague Rapstone, Ramsay Robertson, and Joshua Schneider.

Leopoldstadt features set designs by Richard Hudson, costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, and sound design and original music by Adam Cork, with movement by EJ Boyle. Adult casting is by Amy Ball with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

