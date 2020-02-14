Read Reviews for the World Premiere of Tony Kushner’s The Visit in London

The playwright’s adaptation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s play stars Lesley Manville and Hugo Weaving.

The reviews are in for The Visit, or The Old Lady Comes to Call at the National Theatre in London. Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner’s new adaptation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s play opened February 8 at the National Theatre in London.

The Jeremy Herrin-directed production stars Olivier nominee Lesley Manville as the ruthless Claire Zachanassian and Hugo Weaving as her former lover.

Set in the town of Slurry, New York, post-war recession has bitten. Claire, beautiful and terrifying, returns to her hometown as the world’s richest woman. The locals hope her arrival signals a change in their fortunes, but they soon realize that prosperity will only come at a terrible price.

Read the reviews below.

Rounding out the cast are Troy Alexander, Charlotte Asprey, Jason Barnett, Sam Cox, Bethan Cullinane, Paul Dodds, Ian Drysdale, Richard Durden, Michael Elcock, Paul Gladwin, Mona Goodwin, Garrick Hagon, Liz Izen, Sara Kestelman, Joshua Lacey, Simon Markey, Louis Martin, Kevin Mathurin, Alex Mugnaioni, Joseph Mydell, Stuart Nunn, Simon Startin, Tony Turner, Douglas Walker, Flo Wilson, and Nicholas Woodeson.

The play features set design by Vicki Mortimer, costume design by Moritz Junge, lighting design by Paule Constable, movement direction by Aletta Collins, composition by Paul Englishby, sound design by Paul Arditti, and music direction by Malcolm Edmonstone. Performing in the band are musical director Malcolm Edmonstone on piano, Shane Forbes on kit, Nick Moss on woodwind, Jo Nichols on double bass, and Rebecca Toft on trumpet.