Read Reviews for The Wrong Man Off-Broadway

The new Ross Golan musical, directed by Thomas Kail, stars Joshua Henry as a man wrongly accused of murder.

The world premiere of The Wrong Man, a new musical by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan starring Tony nominee Joshua Henry, is now in performances at MCC's uptown theatre. Directed by Hamilton Tony winner Thomas Kail, the production will officially open October 9, though some reviews are now online.

The cast of The Wrong Man also features Ciara Renée, Ryan Vasquez, Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Julius Williams.

The Wrong Man began previews September 18 and plays an extended run in The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space through November 17. The show's creative team reunites Kail with fellow Hamilton Tony winner Alex Lacamoire, who is the music supervisor, vocal arranger, and orchestrator. Taylor Peckham serves as music director, and two-time Emmy winner Travis Wall is choreographer.

The Wrong Man features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Kristin Isola, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman, and casting by Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Jason Pacella.

