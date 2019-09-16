Read Reviews for West Coast Premiere of Skintight, Starring Idina Menzel

The Verdict   Read Reviews for West Coast Premiere of Skintight, Starring Idina Menzel
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 16, 2019
The Joshua Harmon play opened September 12 at the Geffen Playhouse, featuring its original trio of New York stars.
Skintight_Geffen Playhouse_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Eli Gelb and Idina Menzel in Skintight Chris Whitaker

The West Coast premiere of Joshua Harmon’s Skintight, starring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, Will Brittain, and Eli Gelb, opened September 12 at the Geffen Playhouse following previews that began September 3 in Los Angeles.

Skintight arrived in Los Angeles following an Off-Broadway run at Roundabout Theatre Company in 2018. Menzel, Brittain, and Gelb reprise their roles from the New York production. They are joined by Tony Award nominee Harry Groener, Kimberly Jürgen, and Jeff Skowron for the Geffen run.

Read reviews below.

Entertainment Weekly (Maureen Lee Lenker)

Los Angeles Times (Charles McNulty)

StageSceneLA (Steven Stanley)


The play follows Jodi as she moves into her dad’s Manhattan townhouse after she finds out her ex-husband moved in with a younger woman. There, she meets her father’s boyfriend Trey, a hunky 20something who offers more than just good looks.

Skintight has scenic design by Lauren Helpern, costume design by China Lee, lighting by Pat Collins, and sound by Vincent Olivieri.

Production Photos: Skintight at Geffen Playhouse

Production Photos: Skintight at Geffen Playhouse

15 PHOTOS
Skintight_Geffen Playhouse_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Idina Menzel, Harry Groener, and Will Brittain in Skintight Chris Whitaker
Skintight_Geffen Playhouse_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Idina Menzel and Harry Groener in Skintight Chris Whitaker
Skintight_Geffen Playhouse_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Harry Groener and Will Brittain in Skintight Chris Whitaker
Skintight_Geffen Playhouse_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jeff Skowron, Will Brittain, and Harry Groener in Skintight Chris Whitaker
Skintight_Geffen Playhouse_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Will Brittain and Harry Groener in Skintight Chris Whitaker
Skintight_Geffen Playhouse_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Will Brittain and Harry Groener in Skintight Chris Whitaker
Skintight_Geffen Playhouse_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Eli Gelb, Harry Groener, and Will Brittain in Skintight Chris Whitaker
Skintight_Geffen Playhouse_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Eli Gelb and Idina Menzel in Skintight Chris Whitaker
Skintight_Geffen Playhouse_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Idina Menzel in Skintight Chris Whitaker
Skintight_Geffen Playhouse_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Eli Gelb and Will Brittain in Skintight Chris Whitaker
