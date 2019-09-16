Read Reviews for West Coast Premiere of Skintight, Starring Idina Menzel

The Joshua Harmon play opened September 12 at the Geffen Playhouse, featuring its original trio of New York stars.

The West Coast premiere of Joshua Harmon’s Skintight, starring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, Will Brittain, and Eli Gelb, opened September 12 at the Geffen Playhouse following previews that began September 3 in Los Angeles.

Skintight arrived in Los Angeles following an Off-Broadway run at Roundabout Theatre Company in 2018. Menzel, Brittain, and Gelb reprise their roles from the New York production. They are joined by Tony Award nominee Harry Groener, Kimberly Jürgen, and Jeff Skowron for the Geffen run.

The play follows Jodi as she moves into her dad’s Manhattan townhouse after she finds out her ex-husband moved in with a younger woman. There, she meets her father’s boyfriend Trey, a hunky 20something who offers more than just good looks.

Skintight has scenic design by Lauren Helpern, costume design by China Lee, lighting by Pat Collins, and sound by Vincent Olivieri.

