Read the Reviews for Evita at New York City Center

By Dan Meyer
Nov 15, 2019
 
The gala presentation began November 13 with Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco splitting the title role.

The reviews are rolling on in for the New York City Center gala presentation of Evita that began November 13.

Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton) and Argentinian recording artist Maia Reficco split the titular role with Jason Gotay (Bring It On) as Che, Enrique Acevedo (City Center's Zorba) as Perón, Philip Hernández (Les Misérables) as Magaldi, and Maria Cristina Slye as Mistress.

The production, directed by Sammi Cannold, runs through November 24 at the midtown venue.

Read the reviews below.

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo and Elysa Gardner)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

The production honors the late Hal Prince, who directed the original Evita and initially envisioned multiple actors taking on the central role in various stages of Eva Perón’s life.

The company of Evita is rounded out by ensemble members Sergio Martín Almirón, Fabio Angelo, Isa Antonetti, Leah Barsky, Kristina Bermudez, Edgar Cavazos, Alexander Gil Cruz, Colin Cunliffe, Rebecca Eichenberger, Jennifer Florentino, Tessa Noelle Frascogna, David Michael Garry, Rebecca Hargrove, Mariano Logiudice, Robin Masella, Bronson Norris Murphy, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Guillermina Quiroga, Lucas Thompson, Daniel Torres, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

The creative team includes associate director Rebecca Aparicio, music director Kristen Blodgette, and choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby.

