Read the Reviews for Slava’s Snowshow on Broadway

The pantomime winter journey opened November 14 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The reviews are in for the return of Slava’s Snowshow to Broadway, which opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre November 14.

The holiday variety spectacular stars show creator Slava Polunin with Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler, and Elena Ushakova.

See what critics had to say below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

New York Theatre Guide (Holli Harms)

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

Slava’s Snowshow is produced by David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold with production management by Tinc Productions and general management by KGM Theatrical. The show is presented in collaboration with Polunin and Gwenael Allan.

The production debuted over 25 years ago in Moscow and has since toured extensively, including over 1,000 performances Off-Broadway. Slava's Snowshow is the recipient of London’s Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, New York’s Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, Edinburgh’s Festival Critics’ Award, Moscow’s Stanislavski Award, and Australia’s Sir Robert Helpmann Award, among others.

