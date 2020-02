Real-Life Broadway Couples Play a Love-Themed Round of Playbill – The Game Show With Special Hosts Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson

How much do these Broadway sweethearts know about love in the history of the Main Stem?

Love is in the air and what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than inviting six real-life Broadway sweethearts to play a round of Playbill — The Game Show. Watch the video above and play along.

Join special guest hosts Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson in this couples edition of Playbill — The Game Show with contestants Adam Hyndman and Bradley Gibson, Amanda LaMotte and Ben Estus, and Corey Hummerston and Nic Rouleau.