Real-Life Political Drama American Scoreboard to Return This Fall

The live performances are based on verbatim transcripts of U.S. Congressional hearings.

American Scoreboard, the dramatic reading series that uses Congressional transcripts for its text, will return for four performances at HB Playwrights Theatre this fall.

Launched in 2017 by two-time Tony Award-winning producer Fran Kirmser and New York Stage and Film Artistic Director Christopher Burney, the verbatim readings are presented free to the public.

American Scoreboard kicks off its latest run September 16 at 7 PM with a reading of the March 6, 2019, testimony given before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Protecting Dreamers and Temporary Protected Status recipients.

Readings will continue November 20–21, with a final installment planned for June 2020.

Among the stage and screen actors who have appeared in previous American Scoreboard readings are Lilla Crawford, Halley Feiffer, Sydney Lucas, Kevin Mambo, Constantine Maroulis, Sam Poon, Adeola Role, Saundra Santiago, Peter Scolari, Tracy Shayne, Asa Sommers, Tamara Tunie, Michael Benjamin Washington, and James Yaegashi.

Reservations can be made at hbstudio.eventbrite.com.

