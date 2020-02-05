Red Bull Theater Gala Will Honor André De Shields, Kate Burton, and TDF

By Andrew Gans
Feb 05, 2020
 
Charlayne Woodard, Arnie Burton, and Stephen DeRosa will host the March event.
André De Shields Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Red Bull Theater's 12th annual Running of the Red Bulls gala will be held March 30 at the Bowery Hotel.

The evening will celebrate the company’s 17th season and honor Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown, The Wiz, King Lear), three-time Tony nominee Kate Burton (Present Laughter, Scandal, The Tempest), and TDF with the 2020 Matador Awards for Excellence in Classical Theater.

Kate Burton Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Matador Awards are given annually to recognize individuals or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary talent, service, or significant achievement in the classical theatre. Previous honorees include Oscar Isaac, Patrick Stewart, Fund for the City of New York, Lynn Redgrave, Lily Rabe, Martha Plimpton, Condola Rashad, Liev Schreiber, Hamish Linklater, George Forbes, Olympia Dukakis, the American Theatre Wing, Jack O’Brien, Michael Kahn, and Daniel Sullivan.

“The entire organization is thrilled to celebrate this year’s honorees who have made their mark on the classical theatre. Kate Burton… transcendent. André De Shields… illustrious. The Theatre Development Fund... essential. Burton and De Shields have created iconic interpretations of some of Shakespeare’s greatest roles, and TDF, through its various programs, supports Red Bull Theater’s mission to share great classic stories in many ways. All three of this year’s honorees are icons of the American theatre, and we’re pleased to honor them with Matador Awards at our singular gala event,” said Managing Director Jim Bredeson in a statement.

The evening will be hosted by Obie winner Charlayne Woodard (Pose, “Daddy,” Hamlet), Arnie Burton (Timon of Athens, The 39 Steps, Peter and the Starcatcher), and Stephen DeRosa (The Government Inspector, Henry IV, Into the Woods).

Proceeds from the benefit, which features dining and live entertainment, will support all of Red Bull Theater’s programs, including its upcoming Off-Broadway production of The Alchemist.

