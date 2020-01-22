Ren Dara Santiago’s The Siblings Play Finds Its Off-Broadway Cast

Mateo Ferro, Dalia Davi, Cindy De La Cruz, Andy Lucien, and Ed Ventura will star in the Jenna Worsham-helmed premiere.

The world premiere of Ren Dara Santiago’s The Siblings Play, which will play the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, has found its cast. Jenna Worsham (Agnes) will direct a company made up of Dalia Davi, Cindy De La Cruz, Mateo Ferro, Andy Lucien, and Ed Ventura.

The Siblings Play, which marks the professional playwriting debut of Fila-Rican playwright Santiago, will run March 4–April 5. The production is a co-presentation from Rattlestick, piece by piece productions, and Rising Phoenix Repertory.

Set in a rent-stabilized Harlem apartment in 2014, The Siblings Play follows three teenagers left to raise each other in their parents' absence. The play looks at the ways in which they protect, love, fight, and diminish in the wake of their family history; and the complexity of what it means to grow up with parents who are too young to be parents in the first place.

“I grew up with kids who did the parenting in their families. We cooked the meals for our siblings. We innovated ways to generate income. We did so at the expense of our education. We rose earlier and fell to bed last, so we were often tired in class," says Santiago. "I know those kids. And for them, I want to be a resource. With this production of The Siblings Play, I want them to hear: you are visible, and your value can never be wasted."

The creative team for the world premiere features set designer Angelica Borrero, lighting designer Zach Blane, sound designer Michael Costagliola, costume designer Andy Jean, props master Rhys Roffey, and fight choreographers Gerardo Rodriguez and Sean Griffin. Ludmila “ludji” Brito is the assistant director, and P. Tyler Britt is the production stage manager.

The Siblings Play is working with five community partners, Counseling in the Schools, The Drama Club, Healing Tree, New York Foundling, and Student Leadership Network, on a series of post-show conversations, student matinees, and work experience.