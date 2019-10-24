Revisit the Original Broadway Production of 110 in the Shade

The musical, starring Inga Swenson and Robert Horton, opened at the Broadhurst Theatre October 24, 1963.

The original Broadway production of 110 in the Shade opened at the Broadhurst Theatre October 24, 1963. The musical, starring Inga Swenson as Lizzie Curry and Robert Horton as Bill Starbuck, played 2 previews and 330 performances before closing on August 8, 1964, garnering four Tony Award nominations.

Based on N. Richard Nash’s play the Rainmaker, 110 in the Shade tells the story an unmarried woman in the Old West who must choose between the attentions of the local sheriff and a charismatic con man who promises to bring rain. The musical featured a book by Nash with music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics by Tom Jones.

The production also starred Stephen Douglass as File, George Church as Toby, Will Geer as H.C. Curry, Steve Roland as Noah Curry, Scotter Teague as Jimmy Currie, and Lesley Warren as Snooky.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Directed by Joseph Anthony with Choreography by Agnes de Mille, 110 in the Shade featured scenic design by Oliver Smith, costume design by Motley, and lighting design by John Harvey.

The musical was revived on Broadway in 2007 by Lonny Price, starring Tony Award winners Audra McDonald as Lizzie Curry and Steve Kazee as Starbuck.