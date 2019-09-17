Revival of Sean Mathias’ A Prayer for Wings Will Have London Run

Performances will begin in October at the King’s Head Theatre.

The London transfer of Sean Mathias’ A Prayer for Wings will begin previews October 30 prior to an official opening November 1 at the King’s Head Theatre.

Also directed by the playwright, the limited engagement will continue through November 23.

The all-Welsh cast features Llinos Daniel, Alis Wyn Davies, and Luke Rhodri.

A Prayer for Wings tells the story of Mam, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, and Rita, her daughter, minder, and keeper. She’s been caring for her mother since she was 10 years old. Weary of the responsibility, Rita dreams of a better life, with a wonderful man, in another country, so she sells sexual favors for cash.

In a statement playwright-director Mathias said, “I am thrilled to bring A Prayer for Wings to this special London venue which so passionately supported me at the start of my career as an emerging artist. The King’s Head Theatre has been a hugely iconic venue on the U.K. theatre scene for many years, and I am so happy to return here before it takes up residence in its important new home. This revival of A Prayer for Wings premiered in Swansea, where it is set, and after 35 years it was joyous to finally bring it home for the very first time.”

The production has set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Robbie Butler, and sound design composition by Adam Cork.

Bill Kenwright Ltd, Swansea Grand, and Alex Turner Productions produce.

