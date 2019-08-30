Revival of The Boy Friend Will Play London’s Menier Chocolate Factory

Matthew White will direct the Sandy Wilson musical this fall.

The Menier Chocolate Factory, which is currently home to the London debut of Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County, will present a revival of Sandy Wilson’s The Boy Friend beginning November 22.

Directed by Matthew White, performances will continue through March 7, 2020. Opening night is scheduled for December 3.

The production will also have choreography and associate direction by Bill Deamer, designs by Paul Farnsworth, lighting design by Paul Anderson, sound design by Gregory Clarke, hair and wig design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision and musical direction by Simon Beck, and orchestrations by David Cullen. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The Boy Friend, which is set in Madame Dubonnet's finishing school in the south of France, opened in London in 1953, before a West End run in 1954, and ran for more than five years. The subsequent 1954 Broadway run made a star of Julie Andrews.

White returns to the Menier having previously directed She Loves Me, Candide, Sweet Charity (also Haymarket Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors (also Duke of York’s Theatre), and The Last Five Years for the company.

Tickets are now available for supporters of the Menier. Public booking begins September 9.

