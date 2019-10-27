Richard Nelson’s The Michaels Opens at The Public October 27

The world premiere, part of Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama, continues through November 24.

The Public Theater celebrates the official opening of The Michaels, a new play written and directed by Richard Nelson, October 27. The world premiere is part of the writer-director's Rhinebeck Panorama, a collection of plays that includes The Apple Family Plays and The Gabriels (also seen at The Public).

In The Michaels, we are invited into the kitchen of Rose Michael, a celebrated choreographer. Dinner is cooked, modern dances are rehearsed, and the meal is eaten—all amidst conversations about art, death, family, dance, politics, the state of America, and how the world sees our country.

The cast is made up of Charlotte Bydwell as Lucy Michael, Haviland Morris as Irenie Walker, Maryann Plunkett as Kate Harris, Matilda Sakamoto as May Smith, Jay O. Sanders as David Michael, Brenda Wehle as Rose Michael, and Rita Wolf as Sally Michael.

The production features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, dance coaching by Sara Rudner based on original choreography by Dan Wagoner, and choreography consulting by Gwyneth Jones.

The Michaels began performances Off-Broadway October 19 and is scheduled through November 24.

Nelson's other plays include Illyria, Nikolai And The Others, Farewell To The Theatre, Conversations In Tusculum, Goodnight Children Everywhere, Two Shakespearean Actors, and Some Americans Abroad.