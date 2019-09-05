Rob McClure to Star in World Premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire Musical

The Tony nominee, currently in Broadway's Beetlejuice, will play the title role in the Seattle world premiere.

Tony nominee Rob McClure, currently on Broadway in Beetlejuice, will take on the title role in the upcoming world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this fall. As previously announced, the musical adaptation of the 1993 comedy is expected to premiere on Broadway following its West Coast debut.

Performances will run November 26–December 29.

McClure (Honeymoon in Vegas, Something Rotten!) had previously stepped into the role of the friendly-faced Scottish nanny for an industry reading in May. Though he is the only actor announced for the Seattle world premiere, other performers in the reading included Kate Baldwin, Mario Cantone, and Michael James Scott.

The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be directed by Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Lorin Latarro, and music supervision by Ethan Popp. The show, based on the Twentieth Century Fox film, features a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick; the former also penned the book with John O'Farrell.

READ: David Josefsberg to Join Broadway’s Beetlejuice

McClure, who originated the role of Adam Maitland in Beetljuice, will depart the Broadway production September 22. He will be succeeded by The Prom's David Josefsberg.

