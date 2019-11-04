Robin de Jesús and Vanessa Hudgens Join Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick Boom! Movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda will direct the Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical.

Three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band, In The Heights) and Broadway alum Vanessa Hudgens (Gigi) are among those joining Tony winner Andrew Garfield (Angels in America) in the Netflix film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical tick, tick... BOOM!. Alexandra Shipp (Dark Phoenix, Love, Simon) also joins the cast.

As previously announced , Garfield will star as Jonathan, a character loosely based on the late composer, with Lin-Manuel Miranda making his directorial debut with a script by Tony winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen).

READ: Why the tick, tick…BOOM! Movie Will Be Very Different From the Stage Musical

Larson wrote tick, tick...BOOM! shortly before Rent, performing it as a solo piece in the early 1990s before it was adapted into a three-person book musical in 2001, five years after his death. Miranda starred in an Encores! presentation of the musical in 2014.

Jesús and Hudgens both have ties with Miranda and Larson: The former earned his first Tony nomination for his performance as Sonny in Miranda's In the Heights and appeared in Rent on Broadway, while Hudgens played Vanessa in the Kennedy Center's 2018 presentation of Heights and recently starred as Maureen in Fox's small screen adaptation of Rent.

WATCH: Watch Anthony Ramos, Vanessa Hudgens, Ana Villafañe, and More in In the Heights