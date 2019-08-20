Rock of Ages, The Play That Goes Wrong, and More to Take Part in 20at20

The initiative, which returns in September, offers $20 tickets to select Off-Broadway shows, 20 minutes prior to curtain.

More than 20 shows will take part in the Off-Broadway Alliance's semi-annual 20at20 initiative this September. Now in its 13th year, the promotion offers $20 tickets to select Off-Broadway shows, available 20 minutes prior to curtain. The special offer will run September 3–22. The list of participating shows follows: The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking, Day Drinking: The Brunch Musical, and The Imbible: Rum and Pirates (New World Stages); Drunk Shakespeare (777 Theatre); The Exes (Theatre Row); Perfect Crime (The Theater Center); Jersey Boys (New World Stages); A Musical About Star Wars (St. Luke's); Naked Boys Singing (The Theatre Center); STOMP (Oprheum Theatre); Alice in Wonderland the Musical (The Players Theatre); Sistas the Musical (St. Luke's); Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos (Rattle & Hum West Theatre); Caesar and Cleopatra (Theatre Row); L.O.V.E.R (Pershing Square Signature Center); The Play That Goes Wrong (New World Stages); American Moor (Cherry Lane); Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo (New World stages); Gazillion Bubble Show (New World Stages); shows at Feinstein's/54 Below; Fern Hill (59E59); The Rat Pack Unded (Green Room 42); Rock of Ages (New World Stages); Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Stage 42); That Physics Show and That Chemistry Show! (The Playroom Theater); Laughing Liberally (Theatre at St. Clements); #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment (Westside Theatre); DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience (St. Luke's); Life Sucks. (Theatre Row); Dust (NYTW Next Door); and Blue Man Group (Astor Place Theatre). Theatregoers can purchase the discounted tickets from the box office by showing up 20 minutes before the show starts. All tickets are subject to availability; restrictions may apply. For more information visit 20at20.com.