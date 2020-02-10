Roundabout Honored at 17th Annual Champions of Diversity Awards Breakfast

Roundabout Honored at 17th Annual Champions of Diversity Awards Breakfast
By Playbill Staff
Feb 10, 2020
 
The company was recognized by the New York Urban League for its commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Roundabout Theatre Company was recognized at the New York Urban League's 17th annual Champions of Diversity Awards Breakfast February 10. The Manhattan theatre company, under the leadership of Todd Haimes, was honored for its commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in theatre.

A hundred years in service, NYUL is committed to the education and employment progression of disadvantaged New Yorkers. The organization chose to honor Roundabout for its programming, professional development and training opportunities, and education programs for New York City youth.

READ: 3 Ways Roundabout Theatre Company Supports the Next Generation of Theatremakers

“Roundabout Theatre Company embodies all that is forthright and steadfast in their approach to making a difference in the theatre industry,” said Arva R. Rice, president and CEO of the New York Urban League. “We could think of no better cultural institution to spotlight in our centennial year than Roundabout. Under the leadership and vision of Todd Haimes, their efforts are literally helping to transform the face of Broadway and the theatre industry as a whole to more accurately reflect the true nature of our society as well as the voices—and audiences—that comprise it.”

The honor marked the first time that the NYUL has recognized a nonprofit cultural institution since launching the Champions of Diversity Awards in 2003.

On Broadway, Roundabout is currently represented with the revival of Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1981 drama, A Soldier's Play. In RTC's Off-Broadway theatre, previews are underway for the world premiere of Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go...

A Sneak Peek at 72 Miles To Go… at Roundabout Theatre Company

A Sneak Peek at 72 Miles To Go… at Roundabout Theatre Company

6 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Triney Sandoval in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Bobby Moreno in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Tyler Alvarez and Jacqueline Guillen in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Hilary Bettis and Jo Bonney in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Jacqueline Guillen, Bobby Moreno, and Tyler Alvarez in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Tyler Alvarez in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
