Rupert Everett Replaces Eddie Izzard in Broadway Revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Everett will star opposite Tony and Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf.

Stage and screen star Rupert Everett has replaced the previously announced Eddie Izzard in the 2020 Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Izzard has departed the production due to scheduling difficulties.

Everett will star opposite two-time Tony and three-time Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf, Russell Tovey (History Boys, Looking, Angels in America), and 2019 Olivier Award winner Patsy Ferran.

Directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, the production will begin its limited engagement March 2, 2020, with an official opening night set for April 2 at a Shubert theatre to be announced.

Everett made his Broadway debut in 2009 in Blithe Spirit, alongside Angela Lansbury and Christine Ebersole. His additional theatre credits include Pygmalion and The Judas Kiss, both in the West End. His numerous film credits include Another Country, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and An Ideal Husband.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will feature set design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by nine-time Tony winner Jules Fisher and three-time Tony winner Peggy Eisenhauer, and costumes by Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth.

The play has previously been revived three times since its 1962 Broadway premiere, most recently in 2012 in a Tony-winning production with Tracy Letts, Amy Morton, and Carrie Coon.

See What Else Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future