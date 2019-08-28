Russell Brand and Lena Dunham Among Writers Contributing to Cracked, About Mental Health and Addiction

Brand, who will also appear at the September event, is curating the evening of seven solo performances at the Old Vic.

Writer and actor Russell Brand is curating an evening for the Old Vic entitled Cracked, seven solo performances written in response to the growing conversation and changing attitudes around mental health and addiction.

Writers for the September 29 evening, which begins at 7 PM, include Brand (Recovery: Freedom from our Addictions, Re:Birth), Scarlett Curtis (Feminists Don’t Wear Pink, It’s Not Okay to Feel Blue & Other Lies, co-founder of The Pink Protest), Lena Dunham (Girls, Not That Kind of Girl), Mr. Gee (Rhyme & Reason, ‘Poet Laureate’ on The Russell Brand Show), Gabor Maté (In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts: Close Encounters with Addiction), Matthew Perry (The End of Longing, Friends), and Kate Tempest (The Bricks That Built the Houses, Let Them Eat Chaos).

In a statement Brand said, “For this night, mental illness and addiction will adorn The Old Vic stage, celebrated, explored and attacked through Cracked. I am honored to have been asked to take over the asylum, albeit for one night only.”

Cracked is part of the One Voice series, conceived by Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, of newly written monologues, spoken word, and song from leading writers performed by acclaimed actors.

Brand will appear with other performers to be announced.