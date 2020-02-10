Ruth Negga-Led Hamlet Opens at St. Ann's Warehouse

By Olivia Clement
Feb 10, 2020
 
The Gate Theatre Dublin production, helmed by Yaël Farber, takes over the Brooklyn theatre.

The Gate Theatre and St. Ann's Warehouse production of Hamlet, directed by Yaël Farber, officially celebrates its U.S. premiere February 10. Following her acclaimed turn in the Dublin world premiere, Oscar Nominee Ruth Negga returns to the title role in William Shakespeare’s drama of politics, vengeance, madness, and murder.

An ensemble of Irish actors joins the Loving star in the production, made up of Fiona Bell, Gavin Drea, Aoife Duffin, Nick Dunning, Peter Gaynor, Steve Hartland, Mark Huberman, Will Irvine, Gerard Kelly, Barry McKiernan, Shane O’Reilly, Owen Roe, and Gerard Walsh.

The creative team for Hamlet features Tony-winning set and costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer John Torres, composer and sound designer Tom Lane, movement director Muirne Bloomer, voice director Andrea Ainsworth, and associate director Marc Atkinson Borrull.

Hamlet continues an extended run through March 8. Performances began February 1.

