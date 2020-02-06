Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely Will Head New Tour of The Addams Family

The U.K. and Ireland tour will launch July 30 in Newcastle.

Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely will reprise their roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams in the forthcoming U.K. and Ireland tour of The Addams Family, which launches July 30 at the Newcastle Theatre Royal.

Matthew White, who directed the 2017 tour of the Broadway musical, will again direct. Additional casting will be announced.

Womack is best known for her role as Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1’s EastEnders. Her stage credits include Nellie Forbush in South Pacific (Barbican Theatre and U.K. tour), Michael Grandage's production of Guys & Dolls opposite Patrick Swayze (Piccadilly Theatre), and Peter Hall's production of Pinter's Betrayal (Theatre Royal Bath). She recently starred in The Girl on the Train in the West End and on a U.K. tour.

Blakely’s previous theatre credits include Thenardier in Les Misérables, Smee in Stiles and Drewe’s Peter Pan at the Adelphi Theatre, and Fagin in Oliver! at The Watermill Theatre. He was recently seen as Dennis Dupree in the U.K. tour of Rock of Ages and Lex Hogan in Eugenius! at The Other Palace.

Based on the characters created by Charles Addams, The Addams Family has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

The upcoming tour is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics Limited, and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

For the current itinerary visit TheAddamsFamily.co.uk.

