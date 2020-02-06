Sammi Cannold, Norm Lewis, Jacob Brent, and More Reveal How Andrew Lloyd Webber's Work Has Impacted Them

toggle menu
toggle search form
Sponsored Content   Sammi Cannold, Norm Lewis, Jacob Brent, and More Reveal How Andrew Lloyd Webber's Work Has Impacted Them
By Roberto Araujo
Feb 06, 2020
Buy Tickets to Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
 
How the composer's legacy has made an impression on directors, actors and dancers throughout their careers.

From his first Broadway opening in 1971 to his Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2018, Andrew Lloyd Webber has left a mark not only in the musical theatre genre, but also in the lives of those who have been involved in different aspects of his shows. Watch the video above to listen to Sammi Cannold, Norm Lewis, Jacob Brent, and more share their favorite Andrew Lloyd Webber memories.

Also featured in the video are cast members from Paper Mill Playhouse's Unmasked, a world-premiere musical revue featuring stories and songs from his life and work. Performances began January 30; visit PaperMill.org to learn more. Several Webber alums star in the show, including Mamie Parris (Cats), Amy Justman (The Phantom of the Opera), and Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies).

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!