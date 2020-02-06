Sammi Cannold, Norm Lewis, Jacob Brent, and More Reveal How Andrew Lloyd Webber's Work Has Impacted Them

How the composer's legacy has made an impression on directors, actors and dancers throughout their careers.

From his first Broadway opening in 1971 to his Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2018, Andrew Lloyd Webber has left a mark not only in the musical theatre genre, but also in the lives of those who have been involved in different aspects of his shows. Watch the video above to listen to Sammi Cannold, Norm Lewis, Jacob Brent, and more share their favorite Andrew Lloyd Webber memories.

Also featured in the video are cast members from Paper Mill Playhouse's Unmasked, a world-premiere musical revue featuring stories and songs from his life and work. Performances began January 30; visit PaperMill.org to learn more. Several Webber alums star in the show, including Mamie Parris (Cats), Amy Justman (The Phantom of the Opera), and Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies).