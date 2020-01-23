Samuel Bailey’s Shook to Transfer to West End

Performances will begin in April at Trafalgar Studios.

Samuel Bailey’s Shook, winner of the 2019 Papatango New Writing Prize, will transfer to the West End beginning April 8 at Trafalgar Studios. The play, which debuted at the Southwark Playhouse last year, will officially open April 14 for a limited engagement through May 9.

Artistic Director George Turvey will reunite the original company, including Josef Davies as Jonjo, Josh Finan as Cain, Andrea Hall as Grace, and Ivan Oyik as Riyad.

Instead of diplomas, Cain, Riyad, and Jonjo received sentences and await fatherhood locked up in a young offenders’ institution. Grace’s job is to turn these teenagers into parents, ready to take charge of their futures.

In a statement, director Turvey said, “We're thrilled to transfer Shook in Samuel Bailey and Papatango’s West End premieres. After a record-breaking run at Southwark Playhouse and a national tour, it's a joy to revive this very special show and share it with a wider audience.”

The production also has set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, lighting design by Johanna Town, and sound design by Richard Hammarton.



Shook was nominated for seven Off West End Awards (Best Production, Best New Play, Most Promising Playwright, Best Performance Ensemble, Best Director, Best Set, and Best Sound) and is currently a finalist for Best Production and Most Promising Playwright Awards.

Papatango Theatre Company and James Quaife Productions, in association with Rupert Henderson and London Limelight, produce.