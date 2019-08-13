Samuel French Unveils Lineup for 44th Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival

Samuel French’s annual Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival (OOB) will return to the Vineyard Theatre this August with a lineup of 30 finalist short plays and musicals, selected from over 900 submissions from across the U.S. and abroad. Lauren Yee (The Great Leap) has been named the honorary playwright for the 44th festival, running August 20–24.
Throughout its history, OOB has been a launchpad for early-career playwrights, including alums Martyna Majok, Korde Arrington Tuttle, Bekah Brunstetter, Theresa Rebeck, Jen Silverman, Gracie Gardner, and Jeremy O. Harris.
READ: Full Cast Set for Broadway Transfer of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play
Check out the complete 2019 lineup below:
August 20 at 7 PM
The Garden Of Eden, On A Beautiful Day by Emily J. Daly
Where The Fireworks Come From by Michael Pisaturo
The Bar Mitzvah Of Jesus Goldfarb by Andrew R. Heinze
August 20 At 8:30 PM
Cluck Deluxe by Bonnie Antosh
Bunkmates by Jeff Ronan
Round by Johnny G. Lloyd
Webster’s Bitch by Jacqueline Bircher
August 21 At 7:00 PM
End Of The Line by Howard Ho (book), Chris Edgar (lyrics), and Kristen Rea (music)
On A String by Lyanisha R. Gonzalez
Maybe by Nicholas Vasilios Pappas
The War Show by Lindsey Griffith
August 21 At 8:30 PM
The Dark by Serena Berman
Partner Of— by Rachael Carnes
Winner by Amy Berryman
I Love You St. Petersburg! by Bixby Elliot
August 22 At 7:00 PM
Tidwell, Or The Plantation Play by Rodney Witherspoon Ii
Blue by Emily Hageman
Mama Won’t Stay Dead by Charlotte Higgins
August 22 At 8:30 PM
Ground Chuck by Benjamin Carr
Last Girls Trip by Dusty Noval
Eight Twenty-Eight by Kevin Rich
Stay For Dinner by Becky Mclaughlin
August 23 At 7:00 PM
A Small Breach In Protocol At Big Rick’s Rockin’ Skydive Academy by Daniel Hirsch
All Of Everything by Alayna Jacqueline
A Rare Bird by Bella Poynton
There’s Room On Top by Richard Sebastian-Coleman
August 23 At 8:30 PM
Blanche In A Wheelchair by Aaron Leventman
Gun Play by Dale Dunn
Perfectly Normal Enterprises by J. Joseph Cox
Crosstalk by Eliana Pipes
The finals will take place August 24 at 2 PM and 4:30 PM.
This year's panel of judges is made up of Masi Asare, Eleanor Burgess, Clarence Coo, Vichet Chum, Chris Giordano, Keli Goff, David L. Kimple, Margaret Ledford, Emily Morse, Salem Tsegaye, Miriam Weiner, and Alexis Williams.
For tickets and a complete performance calendar, click here.