Samuel French Unveils Lineup for 44th Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival

Lauren Yee is this year's honorary playwright.

Samuel French’s annual Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival (OOB) will return to the Vineyard Theatre this August with a lineup of 30 finalist short plays and musicals, selected from over 900 submissions from across the U.S. and abroad. Lauren Yee (The Great Leap) has been named the honorary playwright for the 44th festival, running August 20–24.

Throughout its history, OOB has been a launchpad for early-career playwrights, including alums Martyna Majok, Korde Arrington Tuttle, Bekah Brunstetter, Theresa Rebeck, Jen Silverman, Gracie Gardner, and Jeremy O. Harris.

READ: Full Cast Set for Broadway Transfer of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play

Check out the complete 2019 lineup below:

August 20 at 7 PM

The Garden Of Eden, On A Beautiful Day by Emily J. Daly

Where The Fireworks Come From by Michael Pisaturo

The Bar Mitzvah Of Jesus Goldfarb by Andrew R. Heinze

August 20 At 8:30 PM

Cluck Deluxe by Bonnie Antosh

Bunkmates by Jeff Ronan

Round by Johnny G. Lloyd

Webster’s Bitch by Jacqueline Bircher

August 21 At 7:00 PM

End Of The Line by Howard Ho (book), Chris Edgar (lyrics), and Kristen Rea (music)

On A String by Lyanisha R. Gonzalez

Maybe by Nicholas Vasilios Pappas

The War Show by Lindsey Griffith

August 21 At 8:30 PM

The Dark by Serena Berman

Partner Of— by Rachael Carnes

Winner by Amy Berryman

I Love You St. Petersburg! by Bixby Elliot

August 22 At 7:00 PM

Tidwell, Or The Plantation Play by Rodney Witherspoon Ii

Blue by Emily Hageman

Mama Won’t Stay Dead by Charlotte Higgins

August 22 At 8:30 PM

Ground Chuck by Benjamin Carr

Last Girls Trip by Dusty Noval

Eight Twenty-Eight by Kevin Rich

Stay For Dinner by Becky Mclaughlin

August 23 At 7:00 PM

A Small Breach In Protocol At Big Rick’s Rockin’ Skydive Academy by Daniel Hirsch

All Of Everything by Alayna Jacqueline

A Rare Bird by Bella Poynton

There’s Room On Top by Richard Sebastian-Coleman

August 23 At 8:30 PM

Blanche In A Wheelchair by Aaron Leventman

Gun Play by Dale Dunn

Perfectly Normal Enterprises by J. Joseph Cox

Crosstalk by Eliana Pipes

The finals will take place August 24 at 2 PM and 4:30 PM.

This year's panel of judges is made up of Masi Asare, Eleanor Burgess, Clarence Coo, Vichet Chum, Chris Giordano, Keli Goff, David L. Kimple, Margaret Ledford, Emily Morse, Salem Tsegaye, Miriam Weiner, and Alexis Williams.

For tickets and a complete performance calendar, click here.