Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Extend Run in London Cast of Waitress

The actors are currently reprising their performances as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter in the hit musical at the Adelphi Theatre.

Sara Bareilles and Olivier winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, The Book of Mormon), who are currently starring as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter in the London production of Bareilles’ musical Waitress, have extended their engagement in that hit production at the Adelphi Theatre.

The pair, who also co-starred in the Broadway production of Waitress in January 2019, were originally scheduled to conclude their West End run March 7; they will now play an additional two weeks through March 21. London's most recent Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, Lucie Jones and David Hunter, will return to their respective roles following Bareilles and Creel's engagement.

The London company also features Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Joel Montague as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, Richard Taylor Woods as Cal, and Rosemary Nkrumah as Nurse Norma.

The ensemble includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Piers Bate, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Joel Montague, Olivia Moore, Ben Morris, Nathaniel Morrison, Laura Selwood, Matthew Rowland, Sarah O’Connor, Leanne Pinder, and Mark Willshire.

Based on the 2007 movie by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a score by Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The musical ended its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson January 5, with a new North American tour set to begin in November in Vancouver, Canada. Waitress will continue in the West End through July 4 before embarking on a U.K. tour.

