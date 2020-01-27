Sara Bareilles Confesses That Her Waitress Lyrics Are Not Entirely Pastry Chef-Approved

The Tony Award-nominated composer-lyricist appeared (and performed) on The Graham Norton Show ahead of her London bow.

On January 24, Sara Bareilles appeared on The Graham Norton Show ahead of her bow in the West End production of her hit musical Waitress.

Bareilles will star as Jenna, opposite Gavin Creel’s Dr. Pomatter, at the Adelphi Theatre beginning January 27 through March 7. The composer-lyricist and singer-songwriter performed “She Used to Be Mine” on the British talk show before cozying up on the couch with Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie, Robert Downey Jr. and Terry Gilliam.

“I got schooled very early on,” Bareilles told Norton of one of the show's signature lyrics, "sugar, butter, flour."

“I had written this little motif that repeats throughout the show. Then an expert pie backer pulled me aside and was like, ‘You know, there’s no sugar; it’s salt.’ And I was like, 'Cool, give me back those tickets to the show,’” she said with a laugh.

Bareilles was Tony- and Grammy-nominated for her Waitress score. On January 26, Bareilles won her first Grammy for Best American Roots Performance for “Saint Honesty.”

Watch her sing “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress on The Graham Norton Show, as well as her interview, in the video above.

