Sara Bareilles to Host Final Waitress Post-Performance Karaoke Session on Broadway

The Tony and Grammy nominee will return to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where Katharine McPhee currently stars as Jenna.

Waitress composer Sara Bareilles will host the final Cast Album Karaoke at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre following the musical's December 17 performance.

The popular program allows audience members to sign up ahead of the performance for the chance to sing one minute of any song in the show accompanied by the onstage band, led by musical director Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Katharine McPhee is currently starring as Jenna in the production, which is set to close January 5, 2020.

Bareilles recently announced that she will make her West End debut as Jenna in the London bow of Waitress. She will star alongside Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, The Book of Mormon) as Dr. Pomatter for a six-week limited run beginning January 27.