Sarah Einspanier’s Lunch Bunch to Return Off-Broadway

PlayCo and Clubbed Thumb team up to bring back the new play, in which seven public defenders go on a frenzied quest for the perfect lunch.

Sarah Einspanier's Lunch Bunch, seen earlier this year in a Clubbed Thumb world premiere, will return for a limited run at the 122CC Second Floor Theatre in 2020. Directed by Tara Ahmadinejad, the return engagement is a joint production from Clubbed Thumb and The Play Company.

Inspired by real-life Bronx Defenders, Lunch Bunch follows seven public defenders who embark on a frenzied quest for the perfect lunch—seeking meaning, belonging, and some semblance of order in daily culinary minutiae amidst the failures and injustices of larger social systems around them.

"It's unusual for PlayCo to take on a project after it's had a production in New York, but we fell in love with the play when we saw it in Winterworks, and committed to supporting the project in whatever way Sarah and Tara wanted us to," says PlayCo Founding Producer Kate Loewald. "This next iteration is an opportunity for them and their collaborators to devote time and resources to further develop the work, and to bring it to more people. I'm delighted PlayCo and Clubbed Thumb can join forces around this gem of a play.”

Featuring much of the original cast, Lunch Bunch will play at the 122CC Second Floor Theatre March 18–April 19, 2020.

Casting and a full creative team will be announced.