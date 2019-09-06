Sasha Allen Joins For Colored Girls Revival; Now Extended Off-Broadway

Allen replaces Jocelyn Bioh, joining Celia Chevalier, Danaya Esperanza, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne C. Moore, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Alexandria Wailes in the ensemble piece.

Sasha Allen has joined The Public Theater's upcoming revival of Ntozake Shange’s groundbreaking for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, directed by Obie winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Camille A. Brown. Allen, who will play Lady in Blue, replaces the previously announced Jocelyn Bioh, who has had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

For colored girls will begin October 8 in the Public's Martinson Hall ahead of an October 22 opening. Previously scheduled through November 17, the run will now continue through November 24.

Singer and performer Allen, who has been seen on Broadway and in the West End in Hair, joins an ensemble cast made up of Celia Chevalier as Lady in Brown, Danaya Esperanza as Lady in Orange, Jayme Lawson as Lady in Red, Adrienne C. Moore as Lady in Yellow, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, and Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple.

Inspired by personal events—including Shange's multiple attempts to take her own life—for colored girls returns to the Public for the first time since it premiered in 1976 (before transferring to Broadway). The choreopoem weaves poetry, song, and movement to tell the story of seven women of color, each identified solely by a color. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

The Public revival will feature an all-women of color creative team, with scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Megumi Katayama, and original composition by Martha Redbone.