Saturday Night Live Parodies Gypsy With 'Baby Faye and Her Newsboys'

Harry Styles stars alongside Cecily Strong in the homage to the oft-revived musical.

Saturday Night Live turned to Broadway once again for a Gypsy parody in the November 16 episode, with host Harry Styles and Cecily Strong starring in the Dainty June-inspired "Baby Faye and Her Newsboys." Watch the sketch above.

Also featuring SNL cast members Mikey Day and Beck Bennett, the sketch parodies the Stephen Sondheim, Jule Styne, and Arthur Laurents musical's vaudeville sequences, in turn inspired by real-world child performer and later Broadway star June Havoc. In Gypsy, June's domineering stage mother Rose pushes her young daughter and a cadre of newsboys to perform as children, even after they have grown into adults.

The SNL sketch pays homage to the complete "Baby June and Her Newsboys" sequence from Gypsy, including a parody of "Let Me Entertain You."

Gypsy premiered on Broadway 1959 starring Ethel Merman as Rose. The work has subsequently become one of Broadway's most-revived musicals, with such actors as Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Bernadette Peters, and Patti LuPone taking on the legendary stage mother. The hit-filled score contains such tunes as "Some People," "All I Need is the Girl," "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "You Gotta Get a Gimmick," and "Rose's Turn."