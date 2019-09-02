Schedule of Upcoming Live Opera and Ballet Broadcasts

toggle menu
toggle search form
Classic Arts Features   Schedule of Upcoming Live Opera and Ballet Broadcasts
By David Gewirtzman
Sep 02, 2019
 
The opera and ballet fans' guide to where they can view live broadcasts.
Opera_Ballet_Live_Broadcasts_HR

The following is a list of live opera and ballet productions announced to be shown in movie theatres and on television. Please submit updates to dgewirtzman@playbill.com.

TURANDOT
U.S. Broadcast Date: October 12, 2019
Genre: Opera
Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
Director: Franco Zeffirelli
Composer: Giacomo Puccini
Cast: Christine Goerke, Roberto Aronica
The Metropolitan Opera performs Puccini's opera about an icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men, and the prince who wins her love.
More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

MANON
U.S. Broadcast Date: October 26, 2019
Genre: Opera
Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
Director: Laurent Pelly
Composer: Jules Massenet
Cast: Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano
The Metropolitan Opera performs Massenet's opera about a young woman's journey from innocent country girl to celebrated courtesan to destitute prisoner.
More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

RAYMONDA
U.S. Broadcast Date: October 27, 2019
Genre: Ballet
Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich
Composer: Alexander Glazunov
Cast: TBD
The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet about a young woman betrothed to a knight.
More Information: Fathom Events

MADAMA BUTTERFLY
U.S. Broadcast Date: November 9, 2019
Genre: Opera
Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
Director: Anthony Minghella
Composer: Giacomo Puccini
Cast: Hui He, Andrea Caré, Plácido Domingo
The Metropolitan Opera performs Puccini's opera about a young Japanese geisha who falls in love with a visiting American naval officer.
More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

LE CORSAIRE
U.S. Broadcast Date: November 17, 2019
Genre: Ballet
Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
Choreographer: Alexei Ratmansky
Composer: Adolphe Adam
Cast: Ekaterina Krysanova, Igor Tsvirko
The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet about a pirate who rescues a harem girl.
More Information: Fathom Events

AKHNATEN
U.S. Broadcast Date: November 23, 2019
Genre: Opera
Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
Director: Phelim McDermott
Composer: Philip Glass
Cast: Anthony Roth Costanzo, J'Nai Bridges
The Metropolitan Opera performs Glass' opera based on the life of Egyptian pharaoh Akhenaten.
More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

THE NUTCRACKER
U.S. Broadcast Date: December 15, 2019
Genre: Ballet
Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich
Composer: Pyotr Tchaikovsky
Cast: Margarita Shrainer, Semyon Chudin
The Bolshoi Ballet performs the classic Christmas ballet about a young girl's adventures with her Nutcracker-turned-Prince.
More Information: Fathom Events

WOZZECK
U.S. Broadcast Date: January 11, 2020
Genre: Opera
Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
Director: William Kentridge
Composer: Alban Berg
Cast: Peter Mattei, Elza van den Heever
The Metropolitan Opera performs Berg' opera about an abused soldier.
More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

GISELLE
U.S. Broadcast Date: January 26, 2020
Genre: Ballet
Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
Choreographer: Alexei Ratmansky
Composer: Adolphe Adam
Cast: TBD
The Bolshoi Ballet performs a new production of the classic ballet about a peasant girl who is driven made by two rival lovers.
More Information: Fathom Events

PORGY AND BESS
U.S. Broadcast Date: February 1, 2020
Genre: Opera
Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
Director: James Robinson
Composer: George Gershwin
Cast: Eric Owens, Angel Blue
The Metropolitan Opera performs Gershwin's opera about the inhabitants of Catfish Row in Charleston, South Carolina.
More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

SWAN LAKE
U.S. Broadcast Date: February 23, 2020
Genre: Ballet
Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich
Composer: Pyotr Tchaikovsky
Cast: TBD
The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet about a prince who falls in love with a woman who is under a spell that turns her into a swan.
More Information: Fathom Events

AGRIPPINA
U.S. Broadcast Date: February 29, 2020
Genre: Opera
Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
Director: David McVicar
Composer: George Frideric Handel
Cast: Joyce DiDonato
The Metropolitan Opera performs Handel's opera about Agrippina, mother of Nero, who plots for her son to become emperor of Rome.
More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER
U.S. Broadcast Date: March 14, 2020
• Genre: Opera
Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
Director: Bryn Terfel
Composer: Richard Wagner
Cast: François Girard
The Metropolitan Opera performs Wagner's opera about a cursed sea captain who is doomed to sail the ocean for eternity.
More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

ROMEO AND JULIET
U.S. Broadcast Date: March 20, 2020
Genre: Ballet
Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich
Composer: Sergei Prokofiev
Cast: Ekaterina Krysanova, Vladislav Lantratov
The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet based on Shakespeare's tragedy of star-crossed lovers.
More Information: Fathom Events

TOSCA
U.S. Broadcast Date: April 11, 2020
Genre: Opera
Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
Director: David McVicar
Composer: Giacomo Puccini
Cast: Anna Netrebko, Brian Jagde, Michael Volle
The Metropolitan Opera performs Puccini's opera about a painter who runs afoul of the Chief of Police, and the singer who tries to save him.
More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

JEWELS
U.S. Broadcast Date: April 19, 2020
Genre: Ballet
Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
Choreographer: George Balanchine
Composer: Gabriel Fauré, Igor Stravinsky, Pyotr Tchaikovsky
Cast: TBD
The Bolshoi Ballet performs Balanchine's three-part ballet.
More Information: Fathom Events

MARIA STUARDA
U.S. Broadcast Date: May 9, 2020
Genre: Opera
Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
Director: David McVicar
Composer: Gaetano Donizetti
Cast: Diana Damrau, Jamie Barton, Stephen Costello
The Metropolitan Opera performs Donizetti's opera about Mary, Queen of Scots.
More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

RELATED:

Explore Classic Arts:

Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!