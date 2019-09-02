Schedule of Upcoming Live Opera and Ballet Broadcasts

The opera and ballet fans' guide to where they can view live broadcasts.

The following is a list of live opera and ballet productions announced to be shown in movie theatres and on television. Please submit updates to dgewirtzman@playbill.com.

TURANDOT

• U.S. Broadcast Date: October 12, 2019

• Genre: Opera

• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York

• Director: Franco Zeffirelli

• Composer: Giacomo Puccini

• Cast: Christine Goerke, Roberto Aronica

• The Metropolitan Opera performs Puccini's opera about an icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men, and the prince who wins her love.

• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

MANON

• U.S. Broadcast Date: October 26, 2019

• Genre: Opera

• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York

• Director: Laurent Pelly

• Composer: Jules Massenet

• Cast: Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano

• The Metropolitan Opera performs Massenet's opera about a young woman's journey from innocent country girl to celebrated courtesan to destitute prisoner.

• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

RAYMONDA

• U.S. Broadcast Date: October 27, 2019

• Genre: Ballet

• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow

• Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich

• Composer: Alexander Glazunov

• Cast: TBD

• The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet about a young woman betrothed to a knight.

• More Information: Fathom Events

MADAMA BUTTERFLY

• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 9, 2019

• Genre: Opera

• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York

• Director: Anthony Minghella

• Composer: Giacomo Puccini

• Cast: Hui He, Andrea Caré, Plácido Domingo

• The Metropolitan Opera performs Puccini's opera about a young Japanese geisha who falls in love with a visiting American naval officer.

• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

LE CORSAIRE

• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 17, 2019

• Genre: Ballet

• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow

• Choreographer: Alexei Ratmansky

• Composer: Adolphe Adam

• Cast: Ekaterina Krysanova, Igor Tsvirko

• The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet about a pirate who rescues a harem girl.

• More Information: Fathom Events

AKHNATEN

• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 23, 2019

• Genre: Opera

• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York

• Director: Phelim McDermott

• Composer: Philip Glass

• Cast: Anthony Roth Costanzo, J'Nai Bridges

• The Metropolitan Opera performs Glass' opera based on the life of Egyptian pharaoh Akhenaten.

• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

THE NUTCRACKER

• U.S. Broadcast Date: December 15, 2019

• Genre: Ballet

• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow

• Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich

• Composer: Pyotr Tchaikovsky

• Cast: Margarita Shrainer, Semyon Chudin

• The Bolshoi Ballet performs the classic Christmas ballet about a young girl's adventures with her Nutcracker-turned-Prince.

• More Information: Fathom Events

WOZZECK

• U.S. Broadcast Date: January 11, 2020

• Genre: Opera

• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York

• Director: William Kentridge

• Composer: Alban Berg

• Cast: Peter Mattei, Elza van den Heever

• The Metropolitan Opera performs Berg' opera about an abused soldier.

• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

GISELLE

• U.S. Broadcast Date: January 26, 2020

• Genre: Ballet

• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow

• Choreographer: Alexei Ratmansky

• Composer: Adolphe Adam

• Cast: TBD

• The Bolshoi Ballet performs a new production of the classic ballet about a peasant girl who is driven made by two rival lovers.

• More Information: Fathom Events

PORGY AND BESS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: February 1, 2020

• Genre: Opera

• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York

• Director: James Robinson

• Composer: George Gershwin

• Cast: Eric Owens, Angel Blue

• The Metropolitan Opera performs Gershwin's opera about the inhabitants of Catfish Row in Charleston, South Carolina.

• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

SWAN LAKE

• U.S. Broadcast Date: February 23, 2020

• Genre: Ballet

• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow

• Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich

• Composer: Pyotr Tchaikovsky

• Cast: TBD

• The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet about a prince who falls in love with a woman who is under a spell that turns her into a swan.

• More Information: Fathom Events

AGRIPPINA

• U.S. Broadcast Date: February 29, 2020

• Genre: Opera

• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York

• Director: David McVicar

• Composer: George Frideric Handel

• Cast: Joyce DiDonato

• The Metropolitan Opera performs Handel's opera about Agrippina, mother of Nero, who plots for her son to become emperor of Rome.

• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER

• U.S. Broadcast Date: March 14, 2020

• Genre: Opera

• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York

• Director: Bryn Terfel

• Composer: Richard Wagner

• Cast: François Girard

• The Metropolitan Opera performs Wagner's opera about a cursed sea captain who is doomed to sail the ocean for eternity.

• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

ROMEO AND JULIET

• U.S. Broadcast Date: March 20, 2020

• Genre: Ballet

• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow

• Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich

• Composer: Sergei Prokofiev

• Cast: Ekaterina Krysanova, Vladislav Lantratov

• The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet based on Shakespeare's tragedy of star-crossed lovers.

• More Information: Fathom Events

TOSCA

• U.S. Broadcast Date: April 11, 2020

• Genre: Opera

• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York

• Director: David McVicar

• Composer: Giacomo Puccini

• Cast: Anna Netrebko, Brian Jagde, Michael Volle

• The Metropolitan Opera performs Puccini's opera about a painter who runs afoul of the Chief of Police, and the singer who tries to save him.

• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera

JEWELS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: April 19, 2020

• Genre: Ballet

• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow

• Choreographer: George Balanchine

• Composer: Gabriel Fauré, Igor Stravinsky, Pyotr Tchaikovsky

• Cast: TBD

• The Bolshoi Ballet performs Balanchine's three-part ballet.

• More Information: Fathom Events

MARIA STUARDA

• U.S. Broadcast Date: May 9, 2020

• Genre: Opera

• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York

• Director: David McVicar

• Composer: Gaetano Donizetti

• Cast: Diana Damrau, Jamie Barton, Stephen Costello

• The Metropolitan Opera performs Donizetti's opera about Mary, Queen of Scots.

• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera