Schedule of Upcoming Live Opera and Ballet Broadcasts

The following is a list of live opera and ballet productions announced to be shown in movie theatres and on television. Please submit updates to dgewirtzman@playbill.com.
TURANDOT
• U.S. Broadcast Date: October 12, 2019
• Genre: Opera
• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
• Director: Franco Zeffirelli
• Composer: Giacomo Puccini
• Cast: Christine Goerke, Roberto Aronica
• The Metropolitan Opera performs Puccini's opera about an icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men, and the prince who wins her love.
• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera
MANON
• U.S. Broadcast Date: October 26, 2019
• Genre: Opera
• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
• Director: Laurent Pelly
• Composer: Jules Massenet
• Cast: Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano
• The Metropolitan Opera performs Massenet's opera about a young woman's journey from innocent country girl to celebrated courtesan to destitute prisoner.
• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera
RAYMONDA
• U.S. Broadcast Date: October 27, 2019
• Genre: Ballet
• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
• Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich
• Composer: Alexander Glazunov
• Cast: TBD
• The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet about a young woman betrothed to a knight.
• More Information: Fathom Events
MADAMA BUTTERFLY
• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 9, 2019
• Genre: Opera
• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
• Director: Anthony Minghella
• Composer: Giacomo Puccini
• Cast: Hui He, Andrea Caré, Plácido Domingo
• The Metropolitan Opera performs Puccini's opera about a young Japanese geisha who falls in love with a visiting American naval officer.
• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera
LE CORSAIRE
• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 17, 2019
• Genre: Ballet
• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
• Choreographer: Alexei Ratmansky
• Composer: Adolphe Adam
• Cast: Ekaterina Krysanova, Igor Tsvirko
• The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet about a pirate who rescues a harem girl.
• More Information: Fathom Events
AKHNATEN
• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 23, 2019
• Genre: Opera
• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
• Director: Phelim McDermott
• Composer: Philip Glass
• Cast: Anthony Roth Costanzo, J'Nai Bridges
• The Metropolitan Opera performs Glass' opera based on the life of Egyptian pharaoh Akhenaten.
• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera
THE NUTCRACKER
• U.S. Broadcast Date: December 15, 2019
• Genre: Ballet
• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
• Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich
• Composer: Pyotr Tchaikovsky
• Cast: Margarita Shrainer, Semyon Chudin
• The Bolshoi Ballet performs the classic Christmas ballet about a young girl's adventures with her Nutcracker-turned-Prince.
• More Information: Fathom Events
WOZZECK
• U.S. Broadcast Date: January 11, 2020
• Genre: Opera
• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
• Director: William Kentridge
• Composer: Alban Berg
• Cast: Peter Mattei, Elza van den Heever
• The Metropolitan Opera performs Berg' opera about an abused soldier.
• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera
GISELLE
• U.S. Broadcast Date: January 26, 2020
• Genre: Ballet
• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
• Choreographer: Alexei Ratmansky
• Composer: Adolphe Adam
• Cast: TBD
• The Bolshoi Ballet performs a new production of the classic ballet about a peasant girl who is driven made by two rival lovers.
• More Information: Fathom Events
PORGY AND BESS
• U.S. Broadcast Date: February 1, 2020
• Genre: Opera
• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
• Director: James Robinson
• Composer: George Gershwin
• Cast: Eric Owens, Angel Blue
• The Metropolitan Opera performs Gershwin's opera about the inhabitants of Catfish Row in Charleston, South Carolina.
• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera
SWAN LAKE
• U.S. Broadcast Date: February 23, 2020
• Genre: Ballet
• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
• Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich
• Composer: Pyotr Tchaikovsky
• Cast: TBD
• The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet about a prince who falls in love with a woman who is under a spell that turns her into a swan.
• More Information: Fathom Events
AGRIPPINA
• U.S. Broadcast Date: February 29, 2020
• Genre: Opera
• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
• Director: David McVicar
• Composer: George Frideric Handel
• Cast: Joyce DiDonato
• The Metropolitan Opera performs Handel's opera about Agrippina, mother of Nero, who plots for her son to become emperor of Rome.
• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera
DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER
• U.S. Broadcast Date: March 14, 2020
• Genre: Opera
• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
• Director: Bryn Terfel
• Composer: Richard Wagner
• Cast: François Girard
• The Metropolitan Opera performs Wagner's opera about a cursed sea captain who is doomed to sail the ocean for eternity.
• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera
ROMEO AND JULIET
• U.S. Broadcast Date: March 20, 2020
• Genre: Ballet
• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
• Choreographer: Yuri Grigorovich
• Composer: Sergei Prokofiev
• Cast: Ekaterina Krysanova, Vladislav Lantratov
• The Bolshoi Ballet performs the ballet based on Shakespeare's tragedy of star-crossed lovers.
• More Information: Fathom Events
TOSCA
• U.S. Broadcast Date: April 11, 2020
• Genre: Opera
• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
• Director: David McVicar
• Composer: Giacomo Puccini
• Cast: Anna Netrebko, Brian Jagde, Michael Volle
• The Metropolitan Opera performs Puccini's opera about a painter who runs afoul of the Chief of Police, and the singer who tries to save him.
• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera
JEWELS
• U.S. Broadcast Date: April 19, 2020
• Genre: Ballet
• Theatre: Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
• Choreographer: George Balanchine
• Composer: Gabriel Fauré, Igor Stravinsky, Pyotr Tchaikovsky
• Cast: TBD
• The Bolshoi Ballet performs Balanchine's three-part ballet.
• More Information: Fathom Events
MARIA STUARDA
• U.S. Broadcast Date: May 9, 2020
• Genre: Opera
• Theatre: Metropolitan Opera House, New York
• Director: David McVicar
• Composer: Gaetano Donizetti
• Cast: Diana Damrau, Jamie Barton, Stephen Costello
• The Metropolitan Opera performs Donizetti's opera about Mary, Queen of Scots.
• More Information: The Metropolitan Opera