Schedule of Upcoming Off-Broadway Shows

Due to the expansive nature of Off-Broadway, this list is not comprehensive.

L.O.V.E.R.

• The Pershing Square Signature Center/Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre

• First Preview: August 21, 2019

• Opening: September 8, 2019

• Playwright: Lois Robbins

• Director: Karen Carpenter

• Cast: Lois Robbins

Everyone remembers their first kiss...and second...and maybe their fifth? This bold comedy reveals the truths about life, love, and...sex. L.O.V.E.R. portrays one woman's confessions of what goes on behind closed doors - and between the sheets.

FELIX STARRO

• Theatre Five @ Theatre Row

• First Preview: August 23, 2019

• Opening: September 1, 2019

• Book and Lyrics: Jessica Hagedorn

• Music: Fabian Obispo

• Director: Jessica Jennings

• Cast: Alan Ariano, Nacho Tambunting, Caitlin Cisco, Francisca Muñoz, Ryan James Ortega, Diane Phelan, and Ching Valdes-Aran

Felix Starro is a famous faith healer in the Philippines whose clients included celebrities and big politicians. After falling on hard times, Felix decides to go to San Francisco with his young grandson to set-up shop for ailing Filipinos in the Bay Area- to earn just enough money to go home and retire comfortably. Unbeknownst to Felix, his grandson Junior has plans of his own to leave his grandfather and take his chances as an undocumented immigrant.

WIVES

• Playwrights Horizons/Peter Jay Sharp Theater

• First Preview: August 23, 2019

• Opening: September 16, 2019

• Playwright: Jaclyn Backhaus

• Director: Margot Bordelon

• Cast: Purva Bedi, Aadya Bedi, Sathya Sridharan, and Adina Verson

From the brawny castles of 16th Century France, to the rugged plains of 1960s Idaho, to the strapping fortresses of 1920s India, all hail the remarkable stories of Great Men! — and their whiny, witchy, vapid, vengeful, jealous wives. In this kaleidoscopic, time-hopping comedy, Jaclyn Backhaus pushes past patriarchal cliché to reach an ecstatic breakthrough, untethering stories and history — and language itself — from the visions made by men.

AMERICAN MOOR

• Cherry Lane Theatre

• First Preview: August 27, 2019

• Opening: September 8, 2019

• Playwright: Keith Hamilton Cobb

• Director: Kim Weild

• Cast: TBA

An indomitable African-American actor auditioning for the role of Othello must respond to the dictates of a younger, white director who presumes to better understand Shakespeare’s iconic black character. What could possibly go wrong? This fraught audition turns into an exploration of Shakespeare, race, and America (not necessarily in that order). Fueled by humor and passion, American Moor paints an essential portrait of an American theater unaware of its failures, and of the culture that supports it.

DUST

• Next Door at NYTW/Fourth Street Theatre

• First Preview: August 29, 2019

• Opening: TBD

• Playwright: Milly Thomas

• Director: Sara Joyce

• Cast: Milly Thomas

Life, Alice thinks, isn’t worth living. So she kills herself. But she’s stuck. A fly on the wall. Forced to watch the aftermath of her suicide and its ripple effect on her family and friends, Alice quickly learns that death changes people. And discovers that death isn’t the change she hoped for.

TECH SUPPORT

• 59E59 Theater A

• First Preview: August 29, 2019

• Opening: September 4, 2019

• Playwright and Director: Debra Whitfield

• Cast: Ryan Avalos, Leanne Cabrera, Lauriel Friedman, Mark Lotito, and Margot White

Life has become too complicated for technophobe and antique book seller, Pamela Stark. Pam’s world is soon turned upside down when, instead of providing assistance with her printer, the tech support guy, “Chip,” offers her choices for different centuries. In each era, this reluctant time-traveler saves lives as she is hurled from decade to decade. Pam’s emotional and witty journey finally ends with one last rescue—her own.

HERCULES

• The Public Theater/Delacourte Theater

• Opening: August 31, 2019

• Book: Kristoffer Diaz

• Music: Alan Menken

• Lyrics: David Zippel

• Director: Lear deBessonet

• Choreographer: Chase Brock

• Cast: Jelani Alladin, Roger Bart, Jeff Hiller, James Monroe Iglehart, Ramona Keller, Tamika Lawrence, Krysta Rodriguez, and Rema Webb

Public Works will present the glorious story of Hercules, brought to vibrant life by professional actors and community groups from across the city. Journey with Hercules in this new stage adaptation that invites New Yorkers from all five boroughs to participate in a joyous musical that celebrates the heroes found in all of us.

CAESAR AND CLEOPATRA

• Theatre One @ Theatre Row

• First Preview: September 3, 2019

• Opening: September 24, 2019

• Playwright: George Bernard Shaw

• Director: David Staller

• Cast: Jeff Applegate, Brenda Braxton, Rajesh Bose, Robert Cuccioli, Dan Dominques, Jonathan Hadley, and Teresa Avia Lim

In George Bernard Shaw’s epic comedy Caesar & Cleopatra, two of history’s most notoriously clever and sexually charged characters meet and change each other and the world around them. Julius Caesar conquers Egypt and becomes mentor to the young Cleopatra, who is determined to become the queen of legend we all know.

TRUE STORIES

• Cherry Lane Theatre

• Opening: September 3, 2019

• Playwrights and Cast: Jon Cryer, Linda Manning, Brian Sheridan, Abby Stokes, and Steve Wruble

For nearly a decade Gretchen Cryer has imagined a group of solo performers coming together under one roof to tell their funny, sad, sexy, shocking, and most importantly true stories. Her dream has come to fruition at the gorgeous, historic Cherry Lane Theatre. These are stories told with heart, humor, and the searing honesty that can only happen when your past catches up with you and all that is left is the truth.

RUNBOYRUN & IN OLD AGE

• New York Theatre Workshop

• First Preview: September 4, 2019

• Opening: September 23, 2019

• Playwright: Mfoniso Udofia

• Director: Loretta Greco and Awoye Timpo

• Cast: Ron Canada, Karl Green, Chiké Johnson, Patrice Johnson, Adrianna K. Mitchell, Adesola Osakalumi, and Zenzi Williams

Set in the family’s present-day Worcester home and 1968 Nigeria, runboyrunand In Old Age pose questions about how to move forward when the past inhabits your very foundation. In runboyrun, Disciple and Abasiama Ufot have been living the same day over and over again for decades until the dam breaks and time rushes forward while also reeling backwards. They must uncover years of memories and cross great distances to find each other and unearth the roots of their marriage. In Old Age follows Abasiama far into the future as she learns the true nature of love just as life takes a new turn.

SUNDAY

• Atlantic Theater Company/Linda Gross Theater

• First Preview: September 4, 2019

• Opening: September 23, 2019

• Playwright: Jack Thorne

• Director: Lee Sunday Evans

• Cast: Juliana Canfield, Ruby Frankel, Maurice Jones, Zane Pais, Sadie Scott, and Christian Strange

There is a moment when you want to look ahead to the future, but the past is eating you whole. In Sunday, friends gather for a book group, anxious to prove their intellectual worth, but that anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out.

NOVENAS FOR A LOST HOSPITAL

• Rattlestick Playwrights Theater/St. John's in the Village

• Opening: September 5, 2019

• Playwright: Cusi Cram

• Dramaturgy: Guy Lancaster

• Director: Daniella Topol

• Cast: Kathleen Chalfant, Ken Barnett, Goussy Celestin, Leland Fowler, Justin Genna, Alvin Keith, Shayne Lebron-Acevedo, Kelly McAndrew, Noriko Omichi, Rafael Sánchez, Laura Vogels, and Natalie Woolams-Torres

Novenas for a Lost Hospital is a communal experience to remember, honor, re-imagine and celebrate St Vincent’s Hospital. Inspired by the caretakers and patients of St. Vincent's Hospital, and guided by Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, this unique event takes a 60-person audience on a journey from an enclosed garden to Rattlestick’s intimate West Village theater to the NYC AIDS Memorial Park.

ONLY YESTERDAY

• 59E59 Theater B

• First Preview: September 7, 2019

• Opening: September 12, 2019

• Playwright: Bob Stevens

• Director: Carol Dunne

• Cast: Tommy Crawford, Christopher Sears, Christopher Flockton, and Olivia Swayze

Paul McCartney and John Lennon together again for one night only. This intimate play brings to life a little-known night when John and Paul were becoming the most famous men on earth. After months of performing for arenas of fans, John and Paul find themselves stranded in a cheap motel room in Key West. They do what many young men do when they’re bored—get drunk and have some laughs. But as their talk turns serious, they bond over the revelation of childhood events and find inspiration for the music that changed our lives.

FERN HILL

• 59E59 Theater A

• First Preview: September 10, 2019

• Opening: September 19, 2019

• Playwright: Michael Tucker

• Director: Nadia Tass

• Cast: Mark Linn-Baker, Mark Blum, Jill Eikenberry, John Glover, Jodi Long, and Ellen Parker

Three couples in their golden years, thick as thieves, are gathered at Sunny and Jer's farmhouse to celebrate milestone birthdays that span three decades. The foundation of their long friendship is honesty and support – as well as a commitment to the enjoyment of food, wine and laughter. They're so close that Sunny suggests that they all move in together—to live and work and assist one another as they grow older. Their companionship is put to the test, however, when a marital betrayal is discovered. The bonds of loyalty and truth are explored in this mature comedy.

KINGFISHERS CATCH FIRE

• Irish Repertory Studio Theatre

• First Preview: September 11, 2019

• Opening: September 22, 2019

• Playwright: Robin Glendinning

• Director: Kent Paul

• Cast: Sean Gormley and Haskell King

It’s 1948 when Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty first visits the infamous Nazi Herbert Kappler in the Italian prison where Kappler is serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity. During World War II, the men were adversaries; Kappler was the head of the Gestapo in German-occupied Rome, and Monsignor O’Flaherty was using the cover of Vatican neutrality to shelter and arrange for the escape of thousands of Allied servicemen and Jewish civilians. Kappler placed a bounty on O’Flaherty’s head, but O’Flaherty evaded capture, earning the nickname “The Scarlet Pimpernel of the Vatican.” When these two men meet after the war, profound questions of responsibility and redemption rattle the cages.

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD

• McGinn/Cazale Theatre

• First Preview: September 11, 2019

• Opening: September 24, 2019

• Playwright: Alexis Scheer

• Director: Whitney White

• Cast: Carmen Berkeley, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, and Malika Samuel

A gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other? A rollercoaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood – the teenage wasteland has never been so much twisted fun.

CERTAIN WOMAN OF AN AGE

• Minetta Lane Theatre

• Opening: September 12, 2019

• Playwrights: Margaret Trudeau and Alix Sobler

• Director: Kimberly Senior

• Cast: Margaret Trudeau

In this one-woman show, Margaret Trudeau opens up - with refreshing candor - about her extraordinary life and her encounters with some of the most important icons of our time. It's a gripping portrait of motherhood, marriage, life-altering tragedy and personal triumph. Certain Woman of an Age is a funny, honest examination of one of the world's most fascinating figures.

ALL THE RAGE

• The Barrow Group Mainstage

• First Preview: September 13, 2019

• Opening: September 16, 2019

• Playwright: Martin Moran

• Director: Seth Barrish

• Cast: Martin Moran

Martin Moran should have more rage about the crime he experienced as a boy, shouldn’t he!? Where is it!? Haunted by this question, Martin sets out on a quest that leads him around the globe—working as a translator for an African asylum-seeker, who was subjected to torture; encountering his stepmother in Colorado; getting lost in South Africa; and uncovering truths at the Cradle of Human Kind. With equal parts honesty and entertainment, All The Rage attempts to solve an ancient human riddle: How is it that one moment we might reach out in compassion and the next…kill?

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING

• Playwrights Horizons/Mainstage Theater

• First Preview: September 13, 2019

• Opening: October 7, 2019

• Playwright: Will Arbery

• Director: Danya Taymor

• Cast: Jeb Kreager, Julia McDermott, Michele Pawk, Zoë Winters, and John Zdrojeski

It’s nearing midnight in Wyoming, where four young conservatives have gathered at a backyard after-party. They’ve returned home to toast their mentor Gina, newly inducted as president of a tiny Catholic college. But as their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, it becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood. On a chilly night in the middle of America, Will Arbery’s haunting play offers grace and disarming clarity, speaking to the heart of a country at war with itself.

MOTHERS

• The Duke on 42nd Street

• First Preview: September 13, 2019

• Opening: September 25, 2019

• Playwright: Anna Moench

• Director: Robert Ross Parker

• Cast: TBD

The moms at Mommy-Baby Meetup are used to competing — whoever's the most devoted to her family, has the best-behaved child, and the most satisfied husband wins. But as the chaos of the outside world encroaches on their turf, passive-aggression falls by the wayside, and each mom will have to decide just how much she loves her child.

SCOTLAND, PA

• Roundabout Theatre Company - Laura Pels Theatre

• First Preview: September 14, 2019

• Opening: October 15, 2019

• Book: Michael Mitnick

• Music and Lyrics: Adam Gwon

• Director: Lonny Price

• Choreographer: Josh Rhodes

• Cast: Jeb Brown, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Lacretta, Megan Lawrence, Ryan McCartan, Will Meyers, Wonu Ogunfowora, David Rossmer, Alysha Umphress, and Kaleb Wells

This deliciously dark musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203—and dropping), where a burger-joint manager and his wife cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they’ll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

• Westside Theatre Upstairs

• First Preview: September 17, 2019

• Opening: October 17, 2019

• Book and Lyrics: Howard Ashman

• Music: Alan Menken

• Director: Michael Mayer

• Choreographer: Ellenore Scott

• Cast: Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle, Tom Alan Robbins, Kingsley Leggs, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, and Joy Woods

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

THE NEW ENGLANDERS

• Manhattan Theatre Club - Stage II

• First Preview: September 17, 2019

• Opening: October 2, 2019

• Playwright: Jeff Augustin

• Director: Saheem Ali

• Cast: Teagle F. Bougere, Patrick Breen, Crystal Finn, Javier Muñoz, Uly Schlesinger, and Kara Young

Can you ever really live the life you envisioned? In a mixed race family, a teenaged daughter and her dads are each trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her sleepy New England town where she feels hopelessly trapped. Her fathers are each being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION

• The Triad

• Opening: September 18, 2019

• Book and Lyricst: Gerard Alessandrini

• Director: Gerard Alessandrini

• Choreographer: Gerry McIntyre

• Cast: TBD

It’s been five long years since 2014, when Forbidden Broadway wound up its most recent New York run. But Tony Award-Winning parodist Gerard Alessandrini is back, with a hilarious, all-new, up-to-the-minute edition—Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. The show comically and musically eviscerates Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, this season’s Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, What the Constitution Means to Me, and the new generation of Broadway stars including Ben Platt, Santino Fontana, Billy Porter, Alex Brightman and exciting returns by Bette Midler, Andre de Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and several surprises.

THE WRONG MAN

• The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space/Newman Mills Theater

• First Preview: September 18, 2019

• Opening: October 7, 2019

• Book, Music, and Lyrics: Ross Golan

• Director: Thomas Kail

• Choreographer: Travis Wall

• Cast: Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, Ryan Vasquez, Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Julius Williams

The wrong man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man is the story of Duran, a man just scraping by who is framed for a murder he didn’t commit, told through poetic lyrics and haunting melodies.

KATSURA SUNSHINE'S RAKUGO

• New World Stages Stage II

• First Preview: September 19, 2019

• Opening: September 28, 2019

• Playwright: Katsura Sunshine

• Cast: Katsura Sunshine

With a minimal set, Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo features a lone storyteller dressed in kimono, kneeling on a cushion, using only a fan and a hand towel for props, entertaining the audience with a comic monologue followed by a traditional story.

TOM MORELLO AT THE MINETTA LANE: WORDS AND MUSIC

• Minetta Lane Theatre

• Opening: September 19, 2019

• Book, Music, and Lyrics: Tom Morello

• Cast: Tom Morello

In an electrifying musical narrative, Tom Morello will share his moving personal story that reveals the making of a committed activist and one of the elite guitar virtuosos of our time.

DUBLIN CAROL

• Irish Repertory Theatre

• First Preview: September 20, 2019

• Opening: October 1, 2019

• Playwright: Conor McPherson

• Director: Ciarán O’Reilly

• Cast: Jeffrey Bean, Cillian Hegarty, and Sarah Street

John Plunkett is haunted by memories of a shameful past and shattered life. On Christmas Eve, an unexpected visit from his estranged daughter, Mary, forces John to confront his demons and grapple with his chance at redemption.

WHY?

• Theatre for a New Audience @ Polonsky Shakespeare Center

• First Preview: September 21, 2019

• Opening: September 26, 2019

• Playwrights and Directors: Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne

• Cast: Hayley Carmichael, Kathryn Hunter, and Marcello Magni

Why theatre? What is it for? What is it about? Why? takes these questions, and many others, on a journey that is both dramatic and joyful. The piece allows us to discover that we are not alone in asking these questions and that many great theatre practitioners have been inspired by the exploration of these questions.

SOFT POWER

• The Public Theater/Newman Theater

• First Preview: September 24, 2019

• Opening: October 15, 2019

• Book and Lyrics: David Henry Hwang

• Music, and Additional Lyrics: Jeanine Tesori

• Director: Leigh Silverman

• Choreographer: Sam Pinkleton

• Cast: Billy Bustamante, Jon Hoche, Kendyl Ito, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Alyse Alan Louis, Jaygee Macapugay, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kristen Faith Oei, Geena Quintos, Conrad Ricamora, Trevor Salter, Kyra Smith, Emily Stillings, Emily Trumble, and John Yi

Soft Power is an exploration of America's current place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forges a powerful bond with Hillary Clinton. Soft Power is a fever dream of modern American politics amidst global conversations, asking us all – why do we love democracy? And should we?

THE GREEN ROOM

• The American Theatre of Actors’ Sargent Theatre

• First Preview: September 25, 2019

• Opening: September 27, 2019

• Book: C. Stephen Foster and Rod Damer

• Music and Lyrics: Chuck Pelletier

• Director: Jessica Jennings

• Cast: Corbin Williams, Eli LaCroix, Sami Staitman, and Ariana Valdes

The Green Room takes us to a college theatre green room where a group of friends dream of being … NOT on Broadway … but Off-Broadway! John, Cliff, Anna and Divonne live out complicated lives in their college theatre department. At times, hilarious and heartwarming, but always enlightening and even alarming, this concept musical gives an account of the struggles in finding their place in this 21st Century world.

THE SWIMMER

• Minetta Lane Theatre

• Opening: September 26, 2019

• Playwright: Diane Nyad

• Director: Jane Anderson

• Cast: Diane Nyad and Bonnie Stoll

At the age of 64, legendary athlete Diana Nyad inspired the world when she walked onto the shores of Key West after "crossing the Mt. Everest of the earth's oceans," becoming the first person in history to make the 111-mile swim from Cuba to Florida without the assistance of a shark cage. In her riveting new play The Swimmer, Nyad shares the heartbreaking setbacks, brushes with death and the victories that kept her going, plunging the audience into the depths of her extraordinary journey.

ROUND TABLE

• 59E59 Theater C

• First Preview: September 27, 2019

• Opening: October 6, 2019

• Playwright: Liba Vaynberg

• Director: Geordie Broadwater

• Cast: Matthew Bovee, Craig Wesley Divino, Karl Gregory, Sharina Martin, and Liba Vaynberg

Zach is a medieval scholar and devotee of LARP (Live Action Role Playing); Laura ghost-writes romance novels. They meet at the crossroads of the competing realities they create and live in. Round Table is a comedy about pretending to be what you already are.

FIFTY MILLION FRENCHMEN

• York Theatre at Saint Peter's

• First Preview: September 28, 2019

• Opening: September 29, 2019

• Book: Liba Vaynberg

• Book Adaptation: Tommy Krasker and Evans Haile

• Music and Lyrics: Cole Porter

• Director: Evans Haile

• Cast: TBD

The year is 1929, the month is June. It's the season when all the Americans invade Paris--and all the Parisians leave town. This classic boy-meets-girl musical set in the city of love introduced the world to such memorable Cole Porter favorites as “You Do Something to Me,” “You’ve Got That Thing,” and “The Tale of the Oyster.”

BELLA BELLA

• Manhattan Theatre Club - Stage I

• First Preview: October 1, 2019

• Opening: October 22, 2019

• Playwright: Harvey Fierstein

• Director: Kimberly Senior

• Cast: Harvey Fierstein

From the words and works of New York City’s very own political firebrand, Bella Abzug, comes this raucous, heart-rending and absurdly humorous solo show. Set in 1976, on the eve of her bid to become New York State’s first female Senator, Bella Bella finds this larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon squirreled away in the bathroom of a midtown hotel awaiting that night’s election results while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance.

CYRANO

• Daryl Roth Theatre

• First Preview: October 12, 2019

• Opening: November 7, 2019

• Book: Erica Schmidt

• Music: Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner

• Lyrics: Matt Berninger and Carin Besser

• Director: Erica Schmidt

• Choreographer: Jeff and Rick Kuperman

• Cast: Ritchie Coster, Josh A. Dawson, Peter Dinklage, Hillary Fisher, Christopher Gurr, Blake Jenner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nehal Joshi, Grace McLean, Erika Olson, and Scott Stangland

A raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who, believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another.

THE DECLINE AND FALL OF THE ENTIRE WORLD AS SEEN THROUGH THE EYES OF COLE PORTER

• York Theatre at Saint Peter's

• First Preview: October 12, 2019

• Opening: October 13, 2019

• Book: Ben Bagley

• Music and Lyrics: Cole Porter

• Director: Pamela Hunt

• Cast: TBD

This irreverent musical journey travels the globe through an array of gems from the vast Porter canon, both familiar and forgotten. The "world" under scrutiny is that between 1919 and 1945 when, indeed, some considerable declining and falling went on. Unfortunately (but fortunately for us), it's just as relevant now as it was over fifty years ago. As Porter wrote,"times have changed, and we've often rewound the clock"-- and here we are doing it again.

PANAMA HATTIE

• York Theatre at Saint Peter's

• First Preview: October 26, 2019

• Opening: October 27, 2019

• Book: Herbert Fields and B.G. DeSylva

• Music and Lyrics: Cole Porter

• Director: Michael Montel

• Cast: TBD

A brassy nightclub owner must bid for the approval of her fiancé’s family – a task only made more complicated when she discovers a plan to blow up the Panama Canal.