School of Rock, Cynthia Erivo to Play Hollywood Bowl in Summer 2020

By Dan Meyer
Feb 18, 2020
 
The musical will play the Los Angeles amphitheatre in July, while the two-time Oscar nominee is scheduled for August.
Evie Dolan and Alex Brightman in School of Rock - The Musical Matthew Murphy

The Hollywood Bowl will present a staged presentation of School of Rock as part of its summer 2020 lineup. Performances will run July 24–25 at the Los Angeles venue. Casting and a creative team will be announced at a later date.

School of Rock is based on the Paramount movie by Mike White, with a book by Julian Fellowes, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The musical opened in 2015, starring Alex Brightman, and earned four Tony nominations: Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Lead Actor. It opened in the West End in 2017 (winning an Olivier for Outstanding Achievement in Music) and concluded a North American tour last year.

In addition to School of Rock, Cynthia Erivo will perform a concert August 21. The Tony, Emmy, Grammy winner will sing from her memorable stage roles in addition to soul and jazz classics.

Films with a live orchestra include Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Amadeus, in addition to an annual The Sound of Music sing-a-long.

For more information, visit HollywoodBowl.com.

