School of Rock, Cynthia Erivo to Play Hollywood Bowl in Summer 2020

The musical will play the Los Angeles amphitheatre in July, while the two-time Oscar nominee is scheduled for August.

The Hollywood Bowl will present a staged presentation of School of Rock as part of its summer 2020 lineup. Performances will run July 24–25 at the Los Angeles venue. Casting and a creative team will be announced at a later date.

School of Rock is based on the Paramount movie by Mike White, with a book by Julian Fellowes, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The musical opened in 2015, starring Alex Brightman, and earned four Tony nominations: Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Lead Actor. It opened in the West End in 2017 (winning an Olivier for Outstanding Achievement in Music) and concluded a North American tour last year.

In addition to School of Rock, Cynthia Erivo will perform a concert August 21. The Tony, Emmy, Grammy winner will sing from her memorable stage roles in addition to soul and jazz classics.

Films with a live orchestra include Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Amadeus, in addition to an annual The Sound of Music sing-a-long.

For more information, visit HollywoodBowl.com .

