Scotland, PA Stars Taylor Iman Jones, Ryan McCartan, More Set for I Put a Spell On You

Jay Armstrong Johnson’s annual Hocus Pocus-themed Halloween event announces its guest stars.

Jay Armstrong Johnson’s Hocus Pocus-themed extravaganza October 28 at Le Poisson Rouge will feature a slew of the The Phantom of the Opera alum’s current and former co-stars.

I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters will include Scotland, PA stars Taylor Imam Jones and Ryan McCartan along with The Phantom of the Opera star Kayley Ann Voorhees. Johnson currently plays Banko in Scotland, PA, and previously starred as Raoul opposite Voorhees as Christine. Moulin Rouge!'s Robyn Hurder and former Aladdin Genie Major Attaway are also set to perform.

The celebration of Disney’s 1993 Halloween fan favorite Hocus Pocus returns for its fourth year, having sold out each of its previous engagements. Johnson will again play Winifred Sanderson (the role originated on screen by Bette Midler), alongside returning cast members Emily Cates and Danny Marin.

Joining them are Heath Saunders, Tiffany Mann, Ellyn Marsh, Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Shawna Hamic, Darius Anthony Harper, Natalie Hinds, Kathryn Priest, Maddox Martin, Zak Reynolds, and Brittany Jenkins, with Allison Griffith and Jennifer Reed serving as back up vocalists.

The concert features musical direction by Emily Marshall, costume design by D.W. Withrow, props/projection design by Jamie Kiliany, sound design by Amanda Raymond, lighting design by Rebecca Morris, and wig design by Chelsea Zaman and Bobbie Zlotnik, with makeup design by Nicolette Gold, Stephanie Brooke Barnes, and Sami Sallaway.