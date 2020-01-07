Scrounger Begins at the Finborough Theatre in London January 7

Scrounger Begins at the Finborough Theatre in London January 7
By Dan Meyer
Jan 07, 2020
Playwright Athena Stevens stars as the titular character in this play based on real events.
Athena Stevens’ Scrounger begins performances at the Finborough Theatre in London January 7. Performances are scheduled through February 1.

Scrounger follows a powerful social media influencer whose life is turned upside down when her wheelchair is destroyed. Inspired by real events and a lawsuit initiated by Stevens herself, the play explores the adversity Brits face when trying to seek compensation for injustice.

Stevens stars in the production as the titular character with Leigh Quinn as P.A. Lily McLeish directs, with costumes and set designs by Anna Reid, lighting by Anthony Doran, and sound by Julian Starr.

The play was originally seen as part of Vibrant 2019 – A Festival of Finborough Playwrights.

