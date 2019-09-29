Sea Wall/A Life Wraps Up Broadway Run

By Olivia Clement
Sep 29, 2019
 
The evening of monologue plays, starring Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal, plays its final performance at The Hudson September 29.
The Broadway production of Sea Wall/A Life ends its limited run at The Hudson Theatre September 29. The evening of back-to-back monologue plays by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, respectively, opened on Broadway in August following a hit downtown run.

Sea Wall/A Life is directed by Carrie Cracknell and stars Tony nominee Tom Sturridge and Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, respectively. Through the stories of two different men recalling past events, both plays explore the joys and pain of love and loss.

READ: Sea Wall/A Life to Be Released on Audible

Sea Wall/A Life, which will soon be available for listeners on Audible, began performances on Broadway July 26.

The Broadway run is presented by Nine Stories, Ambassador Theatre Group, Seaview Productions, Benjamin Lowy Productions, LFG Theatrical, Audible, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Jacob Langfelder, Brian Moreland, Roth-Manella Productions, Salman Vienn Al-Rashid Friends, SLS Theatricals, Teresa Tsai in association with Dunetz Restieri Productions, Morwin Schmookler, Jane and Mark Wilf and The Public Theater.

