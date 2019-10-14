Sean Mathias Discusses Upcoming London Revival of His Early Play, A Prayer for Wings

Video   Sean Mathias Discusses Upcoming London Revival of His Early Play, A Prayer for Wings
By Andrew Gans
Oct 14, 2019
The London transfer will begin previews October 30 at the King’s Head Theatre.

The London transfer of Sean Mathias’ A Prayer for Wings, also directed by the playwright, will begin previews October 30 prior to an official opening November 1 at the King’s Head Theatre.

In the video above the acclaimed director discusses his early play, explaining, “I wrote it really based on watching my mother nursing my father when he was dying, so it has a very personal cry.”

The limited engagement, which will continue through November 23, features Llinos Daniel, Alis Wyn Davies, and Luke Rhodri.

A Prayer for Wings tells the story of Mam, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, and Rita, her daughter, minder, and keeper. She’s been caring for her mother since she was 10 years old. Weary of the responsibility, Rita dreams of a better life with a wonderful man in another country, so she sells sexual favors for cash.

On Broadway Mathias has directed Indiscretions, Marlene, Dance of Death, The Elephant Man, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Waiting for Godot. He was Tony-nominated for his direction of Indiscretions.

