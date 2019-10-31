Seared Star Krysta Rodriguez Was Mesmerized by Performers at the Stage Door as a Kid

The current Off-Broadway star sat down with CBS New York to discuss her new Netflix show and Broadway experiences.

Broadway alum and current Off-Broadway star Krysta Rodriguez caught the performing bug when she was six, telling CBS New York recently that she’s dubbed the phenomenon “Annie destroying lives.” After seeing a performance of the show, she was hooked.

Now, Rodriguez is playing Emily in Seared, by Theresa Rebeck, opposite four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza at Off-Broadway's MCC Theater. In addition, the star has a new show on Netflix, Daybreak, streaming now.

When visiting the Great White Way as a kid, Rodriguez once saw eight shows in eight days and was mesmerized by the performers coming out of the stage door—particularly as they disappeared into Times Square after signing Playbills. The star also discussed her Broadway debut, which turned out to be much less glamorous than she expected.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez starred as Meg in the Public Theater's Public Works presentation of Hercules. Check out photos from the Central Park run below.

