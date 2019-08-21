See Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and More in Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

The new London concert staging, which began performances August 10, also features Matt Lucas, Katy Secombe, Rob Houchen, and Bradley Jaden.

New images have been released from Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, starring Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Michael Ball as Javert, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thenardier, and more. The staging of the musical—previously seen in London at the Royal Albert Hall and the O2 Arena—began performances August 10 and will run through November 30 at the Gielgud Theatre.

For three performances a week, the role of Jean Valjean will be played by John Owen-Jones. The artists will be backed by an orchestra of over 65 players.

The original London production, recently seen at the Queen’s Theatre (following runs at the Barbican and the Palace Theatre), temporarily wrapped up performances July 13, when the theatre closed for four months to allow for restoration work. The restored Queen’s Theatre will reopen in December with the more recent staging of Les Misérables.

Flip through photos from the concert below:

