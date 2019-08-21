See Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and More in Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

By Nathan Skethway
Aug 21, 2019
The new London concert staging, which began performances August 10, also features Matt Lucas, Katy Secombe, Rob Houchen, and Bradley Jaden.
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Michael Le Poer Trench

New images have been released from Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, starring Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Michael Ball as Javert, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thenardier, and more. The staging of the musical—previously seen in London at the Royal Albert Hall and the O2 Arena—began performances August 10 and will run through November 30 at the Gielgud Theatre.

For three performances a week, the role of Jean Valjean will be played by John Owen-Jones. The artists will be backed by an orchestra of over 65 players.

The original London production, recently seen at the Queen’s Theatre (following runs at the Barbican and the Palace Theatre), temporarily wrapped up performances July 13, when the theatre closed for four months to allow for restoration work. The restored Queen’s Theatre will reopen in December with the more recent staging of Les Misérables.

Flip through photos from the concert below:

Production Photos: Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in London

20 PHOTOS
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Boe in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Boe and Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Bradley Jaden in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Bradley Jaden and Rob Houchen in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
John Owen-Jones in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Michael Ball in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
