See Beth Malone in a Sneak Peek at Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   See Beth Malone in a Sneak Peek at Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 30, 2020
 
Tony winner Kathleen Marshall directs and choreographs the Meredith Willson musical.
The Unskinkable Molly Brown_Transport Group_2020_Press Preview_Beth Malone and cast_HR-2.jpg
Beth Malone and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Rehearsals are underway for the Transport Group’s upcoming production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, which will be presented February 8–March 22, 2020, at the Abrons Arts Center. This reworked version of Meredith Willson’s musical, seen regionally at the Denver Center Theatre Company and the St. Louis Muny, will officially open February 26.

Tony nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) stars in the title role, joined by David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon) as JJ, Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) as Julia, Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Vincenzo, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Erich, and Paolo Montalban (Pacific Overtures) as Arthur.

Rounding out the cast are Kaitlyn Davidson, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Gregg Goodbrod, Michael Halling, Karl Josef Co, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Kate Marilley, Shina Ann Morris, Keven Quillon, and CoCo Smith.

See Beth Malone in a Sneak Peek at Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown

See Beth Malone in a Sneak Peek at Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown

28 PHOTOS
The Unskinkable Molly Brown_Transport Group_2020_Press Preview_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Unskinkable Molly Brown_Transport Group_2020_Press Preview_David Aron Damane, Beth Malone, and cast_HR.jpg
David Aron Damane, Beth Malone, and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Unskinkable Molly Brown_Transport Group_2020_Press Preview_David Aron Damane and Beth Malone_HR.jpg
David Aron Damane and Beth Malone Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Unskinkable Molly Brown_Transport Group_2020_Press Preview_Beth Malone and cast_HR.jpg
Beth Malone and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Unskinkable Molly Brown_Transport Group_2020_Press Preview_Omar Lopez-Cepero, Beth Malone, and David Aron Damane_HR.jpg
Omar Lopez-Cepero, Beth Malone, and David Aron Damane Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Unskinkable Molly Brown_Transport Group_2020_Press Preview_Shina Ann Morris, Paula Leggett Chase, and Kaitlyn Davidson_HR.jpg
Shina Ann Morris, Paula Leggett Chase, and Kaitlyn Davidson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Unskinkable Molly Brown_Transport Group_2020_Press Preview_Beth Malone and cast_HR-2.jpg
Beth Malone and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Unskinkable Molly Brown_Transport Group_2020_Press Preview_Beth Malone and cast_HR-4.jpg
Beth Malone and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Unskinkable Molly Brown_Transport Group_2020_Press Preview_Whitney Bashor, David Aron Damane, Beth Malone, and cast_HR.jpg
Whitney Bashor, David Aron Damane, Beth Malone, and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Unskinkable Molly Brown_Transport Group_2020_Press Preview_Whitney Bashor, David Aron Damane, and cast_HR.jpg
Whitney Bashor, David Aron Damane, and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!