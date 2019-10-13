See Billy Porter and Lin-Manuel Miranda on Saturday Night Live

By Mark Peikert
Oct 13, 2019
 
The Tony winners stopped by Studio 8H for the October 12 cold open.

Warrening! Warrening! The category is political realness when Billy Porter stops by Saturday Night Live to introduce presidential candidates in the October 12 cold open.

The candidates take the stage for the CNN Presidential Town Hall focused on LGBTQ+ issues. Kate McKinnon reprised her performance as Elizabeth Warren, while Woody Harrelson portrayed former vice president Joe Biden and Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared as Julian Castro, former secretary of housing and urban development. Watch the video above!

It was a busy weekend for Porter, who recently added an Emmy Award to his shelves. He also announced that he will be playing the Fairy Godmother in the upcoming Cinderella movie, opposite Camila Cabaello as Cinderella.

