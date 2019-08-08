See Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston Meet the Press Ahead of Betrayal on Broadway

The revival of the Harold Pinter play is set to begin performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre August 14.

The upcoming Broadway revival of Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers series), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Zawe Ashton (Wanderlust), is set to begin performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre August 14 ahead of a September 5 opening night. The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is scheduled to play a 17-week limited engagement through December 8.

Betrayal tells the story of the marriage between Robert (Hiddleston) and Emma (Ashton) and Emma's affair with Robert's friend Jerry (Cox), seen in reverse chronological order. The revival marks the Broadway debut of the three U.K. actors after they previously performed in the West End staging earlier this year.

Flip through photos of the press day below:



See Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox Meet the Press Ahead of Betryal on Broadway See Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox Meet the Press Ahead of Betryal on Broadway 3 PHOTOS

Written by Harold Pinter, Betrayal first played Broadway in 1980 at the Trafalgar Theatre (now the Nederlander). It has since been revived twice, most recently in 2013 with Rafe Spall and husband-and-wife duo Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

Completing the cast is Eddie Arnold as the Waiter. The production also features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, and sound design and original music by Ben and Max Ringham. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA. Betrayal is produced by Lloyd's production company and Ambassador Theatre Group.